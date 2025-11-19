Note: The following represents the author’s views and not necessarily PJ Media’s.

Your humble correspondent recently floated a petition on change.org to repeal the 19th Amendment, which, in the grand tradition of using belabored acronyms in the naming of acts of Congress, I dubbed — very cleverly, if self-congratulation isn’t too crass — the Return Electoral Sanity To Our Republic (RESTOR) Act.

Via Change.org:

Unfortunately, given the progressively indulgent and self-destructive policies championed by female voters, the fallout from which becomes increasingly evident over time, it is now incumbent upon us, the shepherds of Western civilization, to repeal the disastrous misstep that was the 19th Amendment. The Return Electoral Sanity To Our Republic (RESTOR) Act will do just that: repeal the federal prohibition on denying the female vote and return such matters to the state level, where they belong. Under Article V of the Constitution, the most straightforward and common method of repealing amendments requires a two-thirds vote in both the House and Senate. As of 2025, 70.7% of the House of Representatives is currently male (excluding transgender Rep. Sarah McBride), while 75% of the Senate is male — more than a two-thirds majority in each chamber, assuming the vote would split cleanly across the gender divide. Of course, a large subsection of the Democrat male vote and some portion of the Republican male vote would not support the RESTOR Act, although some portion of the female membership might be counted on to vote the right way. In any scenario, the passage of the RESTOR Act will prove a monumental uphill battle. As such, only with immense grassroots pressure will we prevail. So sign the petition, let your support for the RESTOR Act be known, and let’s get the ball rolling.

It hasn’t gone as viral as I hoped yet — not viral at all, actually — but, if you are so inclined, you can be part of making that happen.

Obviously, it’s not lost on me that a lone petition on change.org is unlikely to make any major impact on the political reality overnight.

Alas, Rome wasn’t built in a day, etc.

You know the thing.

Interestingly — and you should try this out for yourself if you have a few minutes — I have learned that when one creates a petition on change.org, the first prompt is a brief description of its purpose.

Naturally, I typed “repeal the 19th amendment.”

In response to what would seem like a very clear ask, the website’s AI, surely fed a steady diet of Social Justice™ propaganda, drafted the petition for me, which expressed the exact opposite of what I intended (emphasis added):

The 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution, which was ratified in 1920, granted American women the right to vote. For over a century, this amendment has been a cornerstone of gender equality in the United States, symbolizing the progress made towards a more inclusive and democratic society. Repealing the 19th Amendment would not only reverse these hard-fought gains but also undermine the fundamental principles of liberty, justice, and equality that this nation was built upon. The right to vote is not just a fundamental right; it is a cornerstone of democracy and an essential tool for citizens to express their voices and influence governance. The data shows that women's participation in the electoral process has been significant. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, women have consistently voted in higher numbers than men in recent elections. Their participation has enriched the democratic process, brought diverse issues to the forefront, and led to more comprehensive policymaking that reflects the needs of all citizens. Moreover, repealing the 19th Amendment would set a damaging precedent, potentially paving the way for further erosions of civil rights legislation. The rights enshrined in the Constitution should be expanded, not diminished. By maintaining the 19th Amendment, we not only uphold gender equality but also strengthen our democracy and affirm our commitment to the ideals of freedom and equality. Sign this petition to oppose any efforts to repeal the 19th Amendment and to stand firmly for a just society where every individual's voice is heard and valued.

After I got the prompted AI slop, I had to go in manually, erase all of the progressive BS, and write my own text (the one on the live petition linked above).

Undoubtedly, once it gets big enough, if it gets big enough, change.org will shut it down.

But let’s see what we can do.