Faith All Over the Place, Ep. 21: Apologetics Isn't the Study of Saying You're Sorry With Dr. Evan Posey

This is one of my favorite episodes of Faith All Over the Place because Kruiser and I had my friend, Dr. Evan Posey, on. Evan is Executive Vice President and Provost and Assistant Professor of Theology and Apologetics at Luther Rice College and Seminary.

Advertisement

So obviously, we had Evan on to talk about apologetics. No, it's not the study of telling people you're sorry. Evan gives a terrific, detailed explanation, but here's my quick-hit definition: apologetics is defending the Christian faith as true.

We talked about the reasons why apologetics is on the upswing: it's trickling down from academia to the popular culture, it's reflective of the dwindling influence of new atheists, and the advent of platforms like YouTube and podcasting has made getting the message out.

Evan recommended some apologetics books that are worth checking out:

On Guard: Defending Your Faith with Reason and Precision by William Lane Craig

Reasonable Faith: Christian Truth and Apologetics by William Lane Craig

More Than a Carpenter by Josh McDowell and Sean McDowell

Tactics: A Game Plan for Discussing Your Christian Convictions by Greg Koukl

The Story of Reality: How the World Began, How It Ends, and Everything Important that Happens in Between by Greg Koukl

Relativism: Feet Firmly Planted in Mid-Air by Francis Beckwith and Greg Koukl

We also discussed how apologetics crosses denominational lines because it's concerned with the fundamental truths of Christianity rather than issues that divide people on denominational lines. Evan talked about the future of apologetics and how it might expand to not just proving that Christianity is true, but also that it's good and beautiful.

Advertisement

My earlier conversations with Evan: Sunday Thoughts: A Conversation About Apologetics, Part 1



Sunday Thoughts: A Conversation About Apologetics, Part 2



We also talked about the growing interest in Christianity all over the world of late. I likened it to the parable of the sower: A lot of seed is getting sown, and we'll have to wait and see what kind of soil the seed lands on.

Practically, apologetics looks like conversations and sharing the truth of Christianity with others one-on-one. What we want to do is serve people by introducing them to Jesus and His Word. That way, people can hear Him speak for Himself.

You also should be proud of us for going off-topic only once to discuss Nate Bargatze. We're growing, folks.

Previously on Faith All Over the Place, Episode 20: The Pro-Life Movement Needs to Be More Vigilant Than Ever



Check it out on the PJ Media podcast page or below; you can also find us on your favorite podcast app. Don’t forget to leave us a five-star rating and review if you really love what we do.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!