The Morning Briefing: New Strain of Trump Derangement Syndrome Confuses Jesus With Hitler

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Crème Brûlée will be served only to those who have passed a Caddyshack trivia test with a score of 90% or higher.

Someone recently remarked that what I've been writing lately seems conversational, like I'm in the middle of a dialogue with you fine readers, only I'm typing my part of it. I think I've always approached writing that way, but I'm noticing it more now that it was mentioned. Since Charlie Kirk was assassinated, I'm trying to work out how not to get permanently sucked into the ugliness that the Left is trying to drag us into. I'd like to think that we're figuring that out together.

One thing that I have figured out for sure in the process is that I could be a lot less negative where the leftists are concerned if they'd stop calling me a Nazi.

At this point, I am almost convinced that Democrats and all of their radical offshoots over on the other side of the aisle don't actually know who the Nazis were or what they did. It's a word that the hive mind masters at the Democratic National Committee instructed them to bark at Republicans and, being the mindless, raging automatons that they are, they keep doing it without knowing what it means.

There's also the fact that the public school indoctrination mills stopped teaching real history a long time ago.

The conservatives I know who attended or watched the memorial service for Charlie Kirk were all profoundly moved. Both Chris and Catherine wrote on Monday about Kirk's legacy, much of it having to do with faith. Chris's headline said that Kirk's memorial proved that he was, "Pointing People to Jesus."

Leftists who paid any attention to the memorial weren't as moved. Over at HotAir, my colleague David Strom has a piece titled, "You and I Saw a Revival Meeting; the Left Saw Hate." Here's something he posted in that:

Pastor here. Fyi, Fourth Reich political rallies are NOT memorial services. — Dr. Kevin M. Young (@kevinmyoung) September 22, 2025

I don't know what kind of "pastor" this clown is, but I am suspicious of anyone proclaiming to be a man of God who throws in with rabid pro-abortionists. Also, the leftists have moved so far away from God that I'm not sure they'd be welcoming to any real pastor. Here's something I came across last night:

Ideologically inbred bigot @thomaschattwill is weirded out by pictures of people praying in a country where the motto is "In God We Trust" https://t.co/xTBWASPI03 — SFK (@stephenkruiser) September 23, 2025

That guy writes for The Atlantic, which at one point long ago employed at least a few people who weren't anti-American.

We just spent four years putting up with the Democrats and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media telling us that we weren't seeing what we were actually seeing, especially when it came to Joe Biden's dementia. Now they're busy not seeing what's actually there. I don't think that there are enough straitjackets to go around anymore.

It's obvious that the leftist range of emotion regarding people of faith runs from contemptuous disdain to frothing hatred. They only have compassion for religious types who feature suicide vests in their worship and want to kill all the Jews.

But if you raise your voice in prayer to Jesus you're a Nazi.

It's safe to say that our right to worship is in the sights of the Constitution-shredding leftists. They'd prefer that we not be able to do what the people who founded this country came here to do. As long as people worship the Lord, they won't worship the government. That doesn't fit into the leftists' plans at all.

By the way, I am aware that this isn't a "new" strain of TDS, I just needed something that fit in the headline.

I've got a busy day of not being any of the things that the Left says I am.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Everything Isn't Awful

I swear baby elephants are just giant puppies 🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/um4gn5Sw1T — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) September 22, 2025

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

