The Morning Briefing: New Strain of Trump Derangement Syndrome Confuses Jesus With Hitler

Stephen Kruiser | 2:43 AM on September 23, 2025
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Crème Brûlée will be served only to those who have passed a Caddyshack trivia test with a score of 90% or higher.

Someone recently remarked that what I've been writing lately seems conversational, like I'm in the middle of a dialogue with you fine readers, only I'm typing my part of it. I think I've always approached writing that way, but I'm noticing it more now that it was mentioned. Since Charlie Kirk was assassinated, I'm trying to work out how not to get permanently sucked into the ugliness that the Left is trying to drag us into. I'd like to think that we're figuring that out together. 

One thing that I have figured out for sure in the process is that I could be a lot less negative where the leftists are concerned if they'd stop calling me a Nazi. 

At this point, I am almost convinced that Democrats and all of their radical offshoots over on the other side of the aisle don't actually know who the Nazis were or what they did. It's a word that the hive mind masters at the Democratic National Committee instructed them to bark at Republicans and, being the mindless, raging automatons that they are, they keep doing it without knowing what it means.

There's also the fact that the public school indoctrination mills stopped teaching real history a long time ago. 

The conservatives I know who attended or watched the memorial service for Charlie Kirk were all profoundly moved. Both Chris and Catherine wrote on Monday about Kirk's legacy, much of it having to do with faith. Chris's headline said that Kirk's memorial proved that he was, "Pointing People to Jesus." 

Leftists who paid any attention to the memorial weren't as moved. Over at HotAir, my colleague David Strom has a piece titled, "You and I Saw a Revival Meeting; the Left Saw Hate." Here's something he posted in that:

I don't know what kind of "pastor" this clown is, but I am suspicious of anyone proclaiming to be a man of God who throws in with rabid pro-abortionists. Also, the leftists have moved so far away from God that I'm not sure they'd be welcoming to any real pastor. Here's something I came across last night:

That guy writes for The Atlantic, which at one point long ago employed at least a few people who weren't anti-American. 

We just spent four years putting up with the Democrats and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media telling us that we weren't seeing what we were actually seeing, especially when it came to Joe Biden's dementia. Now they're busy not seeing what's actually there. I don't think that there are enough straitjackets to go around anymore. 

It's obvious that the leftist range of emotion regarding people of faith runs from contemptuous disdain to frothing hatred. They only have compassion for religious types who feature suicide vests in their worship and want to kill all the Jews. 

But if you raise your voice in prayer to Jesus you're a Nazi. 

It's safe to say that our right to worship is in the sights of the Constitution-shredding leftists. They'd prefer that we not be able to do what the people who founded this country came here to do. As long as people worship the Lord, they won't worship the government. That doesn't fit into the leftists' plans at all. 

By the way, I am aware that this isn't a "new" strain of TDS, I just needed something that fit in the headline. 

I've got a busy day of not being any of the things that the Left says I am. 

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media!  

Everything Isn't Awful

PJ Media

Building a Legacy: Charlie Kirk’s Memorial

Trump Gets a Letter From Maduro. Venezuela Gets More Trouble at Sea. Democrats Melt Down.

That tracks. Biden’s FBI Tried to Entrap Trump’s Border Czar Before the Election

There's Still Hate Out There

The Left Calls Her ‘Top Goon.’ Americans Call Her Effective.

The Most Misinterpreted Part of Trump’s Eulogy to Charlie Kirk

Charlie Kirk’s Memorial Proved His Legacy: Pointing People to Jesus

The Exceptional Love and Faith of Erika Kirk

Why We Are at War

YAAAAWWWNNN. Also, told ya. Jimmy Kimmel to Return to the Airwaves Tuesday Night

Insane: Canadian Indigenous Man Gets Less Jail Time for Assaulting 12-Year-Old Girl

4 California Universities Still Have LGBTQ Programming

License to Kill? Michigan Approves Trump Assassination Plate

Trump Administration's New Medical Advice on Autism

The Democrats Just Got Devastating News About the 2026 Midterms

Trump Declares Antifa a Terrorist Group

Pashtun Rights Advocates Rally in Geneva, Expose Pakistani Human Rights Violations

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. Democrats, Tell Your Perverted Allies to Stop Murdering People

Justine Bateman Warns AI Will Burn Down Hollywood As Box Office Lags and Creativity Stalls

Newsom Bans Masks for Law Enforcement, DHS Says They We Will Not Comply

The New York Times Is Mad Conservatives Are Using Its Playbook to Hold Educators Accountable

USCCA Kids Program in N.H. a Success

Cam&Co. Why Chris Murphy's Desperate Gun Gambit Won't Work

Ed Monk’s Book “First 30 Seconds” Is A Must-Read For All Americans

Charlie Brought Trump and Musk Together

You and I Saw a Revival Meeting; the Left Saw Hate

TikTok Deal: All the Neuroses, But Hold the CCP?

New Phrase Alert: Lefties Turning Charlie Kirk’s Memorial Into an Attack on Christians

Hoo Boy: Josh Shapiro Has the Perfect Question for Kamala After She Disses Him in Her Book

Shattered Windows and Targeted Citizens: The Intolerance of the California Left in Action

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy Trolls Gov. Kathy Hochul

Nice Timing: Washed-Up Singers Cancel Disney Premiere Performances to Support Free Speech

Chuck Todd's Antifa Blackout: Too Dumb or Perhaps Just Drowning in Leftist Kool-Aid

VIP

Me. This Police State Is a Lot More Stress-Free Than I'd Imagined

FIFY: The Cato Study Redone

Sword and Sorcery

‘Adolescence’: Political Narrative as Pop Culture

Dying for One’s Country: Nathan Hale and Charlie Kirk

Every Newsom Stunt Is Just Another Step Toward 2028

When America Wanted Homer: How the Left Replaced Greatness With Garbage

Around the Interwebz

Amazon’s Search For New Head Of Television Heats Up – The Dish

NASA names 24th astronaut class, including prior SpaceX crew member

Fish Can Be Surprisingly Noisy, Eavesdropping Scientists Say

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

Stephen Kruiser

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. 

