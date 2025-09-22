4 California Universities Still Have LGBTQ Programming

Four universities in the California system are still openly offering LGBTQ programming this fall semester, even though the Trump administration has forbidden schools that receive federal funding from pushing such indoctrination.

American students were much better educated when schools focused on the classics and useful skills rather than on woke politics and sex. That is why Donald Trump told educational institutions receiving federal funding that they needed to cut out the DEI, CRT, LGBTQ, and other alphabet soup propaganda — and defined sex based on biology, not on Marxist fantasy. Unfortunately, many schools and universities are ignoring those orders.

Four big California universities are still dedicated to the rainbow cult, as Campus Reform identified. UC Santa Barbara, for example, has a Resource Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity, which has a special program on October 10 to welcome students to campus LGBTQ activities. The center excitedly promoted its newly revamped lounge.

As for the University of California Davis, or UC Davis, it also has an LGBTQIA Resource Center, which is set to host a Queer Welcome Week: Meet & Greet on the last Monday of September. “Kick off Queer Welcome Week by meeting the career and student staff of the LGBTQIA Resource Center! This drop-in social is your chance to get to know who we are, what we do, and how you can get involved throughout the year,” the center advertises the event. “This event centers the experiences of LGBTQIA+ students, though any member of the UC Davis community is welcome to attend.”

University of California, San Diego touts the “Educational Mission Of The LGBT Resource Center.” The center rambles about how its programs “inspire reflective thought and increase awareness of identity and community through an understanding of sexual and gender diversity.” Among its programs is the “Rainbow Welcome” this week for all new students of the college.

And of course, at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), which is currently in a tussle over funds with the Trump administration, the LGBTQ Campus Resource Center has a “Pride Welcome” this week, which is scheduled as a big event because it will be the 30th anniversary of this center’s poisonous existence.

The Pride Welcome announcement says, “Come hang out with the LGBTQ CRC team and student organizations, and campus departments and make your own swag bag, enjoy some delicious cookies, and discover what’s ‘En Vogue’ for this year in our welcome magazine!”

But a Trump executive order from January 20, his first day of his second term in office, mandated that the only proper federal understanding of the word “sex” refers to the two biological sexes created by God and most emphatically does not include the concept of “gender identity.“

The order added:

‘Gender ideology’ replaces the biological category of sex with an ever-shifting concept of self-assessed gender identity, permitting the false claim that males can identify as and thus become women and vice versa, and requiring all institutions of society to regard this false claim as true. Gender ideology includes the idea that there is a vast spectrum of genders that are disconnected from one’s sex. Gender ideology is internally inconsistent, in that it diminishes sex as an identifiable or useful category but nevertheless maintains that it is possible for a person to be born in the wrong sexed body.

As for “gender identity,” Trump stated, because this term describes a “fully internal and subjective sense of self, disconnected from biological reality and sex and existing on an infinite continuum,” it is not federally recognized as a valid concept meaningful enough on which to base any real-world ideas and programs.

These California universities should have to choose between continuing to lie to students about the biological reality of sex or receiving federal funding at our expense.

