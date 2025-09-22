Insane: Canadian Indigenous Man Gets Less Jail Time for Assaulting 12-Year-Old Girl

Why is Canada the place for an increasing number of unbelievable stories of man’s inhumanity to man, or in this case, man’s inhumanity to a 12-year-old girl?

The National Post of Canada is reporting that a Calgary man who was convicted of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl on repeated occasions and who terrorized her, has received a lighter prison sentence than he would have received because he’s in a protected political class – he’s Indigenous.

According to the Post, “a Calgary judge knocked two years off a 10-year sentence he would have given” the man who victimized a 12-year-old girl he met on Instagram when he was 25. The Post reported that the man had “Cree heritage on his mother’s side.”

Subsequently, the Alberta Court of Justice decided to protect the offender’s identity because, why not?

It gets worse. The man sexually assaulted and threatened to kill the victim multiple times in 2023. Other charges the perpetrator faces include leading police on a “wild chase,” and making threats to both the victim and her mother after he was arrested.

Prosecutors had wanted the man to receive a sentence of 10 years in prison, but on Sept. 15, the judge decided that eight years would be enough, all thanks to what the judge described as “Gladue factors.”

In Canada, “Gladue factors” force judges to consider the individual circumstances of the accused to determine “a fit and fair sentence.” In cases where those charged with a crime identify as Indigenous, the judge must apply “Gladue principles.” These include such considerations as “the challenges of colonization” for the offenders, their families, or their communities solely because of their Indigenous status.

What challenges, you ask? How about racism, loss of language, removal from land, Indian residential schools, and foster care?

“Gladue factors” originated as a result of a 1999 case called Gladue, where the Supreme Court of Canada decided that “colonialism creates challenges for Indigenous people” and, as such, they are more likely to populate Canada’s prison system.

To rectify that, the liberals in charge of the Great White North came up with the novel idea to give hardened criminals less jail time. Problem solved.

The parents of the 12-year-old sexual assault victim, who is now 14, now have to consider that when their daughter turns 22 at the latest, her victimizer will be a free man, presumably totally rehabilitated from the error of his ways. Maybe he’ll join a book club.

In the court’s decision to reduce prison time, the judge made sure to remind the public that the offender has, at various points in his life, gone hungry and homeless, he’s undereducated, and he’s had “addiction issues.” As a child, he was placed in foster care, where “he was sexually abused and separated from his siblings.”

Why is the judge more concerned with the sexual abuse history of the violent criminal standing in front of the bench, and not as concerned with the sexual abuse the man inflicted on the young girl at the center of this case?

Question for the judge: If you go light on what you describe as a damaged man, excusing much of his criminal motivations, do you really think in eight short years, it will make him less likely to hurt more people once he’s free again?

There are many other sordid details in this case that range from the man placing a make-shift bomb on the car of the victim’s mother to how the man learned of the young girl’s actual age and yet continued to have sex with her.

To be sure, you don’t have to go as far north as Canada to find similarly heinous crimes. There are plenty just like it and worse in the U.S., particularly in blue cities. But sometimes you do have to go there if you really want to see what the future holds and what a woke justice system will do to America if we let the Democrats retake control of the government.

