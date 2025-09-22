BREAKING: Jimmy Kimmel to Return to the Airwaves Tuesday Night

After days of Democrats pushing the narrative that President Trump had silenced Jimmy Kimmel, ABC announced that Jimmy Kimmel Live! will be back on the air Tuesday evening.

The network said the brief pause followed “thoughtful conversations” with Disney and Kimmel.

“Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country,” a spokesperson for Disney said in a statement. “It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive. We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday.”

Wait—they made the decision? Strange. I could have sworn Donald Trump somehow forced them to suspend Jimmy Kimmel.

This revelation completely blows up the left’s narrative about censorship. Democrats immediately leapt on the news that ABC had suspended Kimmel’s show, treating it as some apocalyptic warning about government overreach and attacks on free speech, when in reality it was nothing more than a few days of network discretion after Kimmel promoted fake news about Charlie Kirk’s killer, claiming he was a MAGA Republican.

“We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and with everything they can to score political points from it,” Kimmel had said.

According to recent reports, Kimmel was “absolutely f***ing livid” over the suspension and was actively exploring ways to escape his ABC contract. One insider said he saw the suspension as "the last straw" and wants to "forever break his relationship with ABC.” And I guess he realized that a guy who was bleeding ratings wasn’t going to have much luck finding a new gig.

Jimmy Kimmel’s furious reaction would be almost comical if it weren’t so blatantly hypocritical. After all, this is the same comedian who once celebrated Tucker Carlson’s firing with glee.

Of course, the free speech argument was always weak to begin with. The government didn’t silence Kimmel for his political opinions or his criticism of conservatives. His network suspended him for violating broadcast standards designed to prevent exactly this kind of dangerous misinformation, which prompted broadcasters to preempt him. When you have a platform that reaches millions of Americans, responsibility comes with that privilege.

And now he’s returning to the airwaves. So much for censorship. So much for the “fascist authoritarian dictatorship” Democrats have been whining about for days.

It’s not clear if there were any conditions for Kimmel’s return, like an apology. But I suppose we’ll find out on Tuesday…

