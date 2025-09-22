License to Kill? Michigan Approves Trump Assassination Plate

Sarah Anderson | 3:25 PM on September 22, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

They want us dead. 

Don't let anything the left says fool you. They want to kill you if you're a religious person who prays during times of trouble. They want to kill you if you're in favor of giving every being a chance at life. They want to kill you if you don't believe that there are more than two sexes. They want to kill you if you believe in protecting yourself with a firearm. They want to kill our nonprofit workers, congressmen, and Supreme Court justices. They want to silence our loudest voices, and they want to assassinate our president. 

They especially want to assassinate our president. 

We saw them try in Butler. We saw them try on a Florida golf course. We saw one of their leaders hint at it on social media with a "cool shell formation." Now, we're seeing their governments approve a public call for it, or at least that's what it looks like in Michigan. 

The Midwesterner reports that drivers in Traverse City, Mich., have spotted a license plate that reads "86TRMP."  

You don't even have to be former FBI Director James Comey to understand what that implies. "86" is a slang term that means "get rid of." While it dates back to early and mid-20th century soda counter days, it's evolved over the years and can also mean "kill" or "eliminate," especially in military and law enforcement circles. And Donald Trump is, of course, the 47th president of the United States. 

So, yes, technically this driver could simply want the president out of office, but given that the green pick-up truck also has a sticker on the window that says "Nothing says traitor quite like a Trump flag," I'm inclined to believe this person isn't exactly a fan of diplomacy or the democratic process.  

What's even scarier is that Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's office approved the tag. The same woman who posted this on X on the day of Charlie Kirk's murder: "We cannot accept political violence like this as normal. We need to turn down the hateful rhetoric and move toward a renewed commitment to civility, especially in the places where ideas are meant to be debated, not attacked." 

According, to the Michigan Department of State website, personalized plate requests are subject to approval and "The department has the authority to decline to issue a configuration, per state law." It also says that the department can recall a plate if needed. Here's more: 

The Secretary of State will not issue a configuration of either letters, numbers, or letters and numbers that carries a connotation that is profane or obscene; is a swear word or depiction of a swear word; is sexually explicit or graphic; is excretory-related; is used to describe intimate body parts or genitals; is used to describe alcohol, alcohol use, drugs, drug culture or drug use; is used to describe illegal activities or illegal substances; substantially interferes with plate identification for law enforcement purposes; is used to disparage or promote or condone hate or violence directed at any type of business, group or persons a foreign word falling into these categories, or that conflicts with the regular license plate numbering system. 

Did I mention that Benson is running for governor in 2026? 

Speaking of Michigan governors, this isn't the first time someone in the state did something like this. In 2020, during a Meet the Press interview, current Governor Gretchen Whitmer had a sticker behind her that read "8645."  Trump was the 45th president at the time. 

"A Whitmer spokesman dismissed those concerns, alleging the '86 45' refers to restaurant industry slang that translates into removing a menu item that’s no longer available," The Midwesterner reports. 

We'll see if and how Benson responds to this "hateful rhetoric" that her office approved — and that she claims she wants to "turn down" so badly. 

Sarah Anderson

Sarah Anderson is a freelance writer and journalist. When she's not writing, you can find her hanging out on her small farm, swimming, traveling, yelling at a football game, or watching State Department briefings for fun.  

Email Sarah at [email protected].

