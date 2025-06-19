The Morning Briefing: Are the Good Iranian People About to Have a Moment?

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends.

The war between Israel and Iran is about to enter its second week, and confidence is running high for those who want to see Israel prevail. Israel quickly achieved air superiority. As my RedState colleague Bonchie wrote, "the incredible gulf between American and Russian military technology is being laid bare."

Iran isn't going away quietly though. It's attacking civilian targets in Israel:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz said Iran will be "held accountable" after a ballistic missile hit Soroka hospital on Thursday.



Follow live updates: https://t.co/c5HQLFNcih — ABC News (@ABC) June 19, 2025

If the higher-ups in the Iranian regime are being honest with themselves and think their days are numbered, they will no doubt be lashing out in the most heinous ways that they can. That, of course, will only steel Israel's resolve to destroy them.

The focus of the discussion about the war has centered around Iran's pursuit of a nuclear weapon. That's at the top of the list of the reasons to knock the mullahs off of their perch, but there are a host of other good reasons to finish them off, which I explore in my latest column. I should give everyone a heads-up that I'm not very charitable in the column to people who are freaking out about U.S. intervention.

It may be a little premature, but there hasn't been a lot of talk about what happens if the Islamic regime is deposed. It's important to make the distinction between the heavy-handed Iranian regime, and the Iranian people. There have been hopes for years that the people of Iran would find a way to revolt. There have been some protests from time to time, but the government shut them all down pretty quickly.

The biggest, most promising one occurred after the presidential election in 2009, when the thoroughly unpopular Mahmoud Ahmadinejad "won" with about a kajillion percent of the vote. People took to the streets in numbers not seen since the mullahs took over in 1979. It was an interesting time in the early days of social media. The protesters were communicating via Twitter and the government was trying to track them via the location they had tagged on their profiles. Once that was discovered, people all over the world changed their Twitter location to Tehran.

It was the last time that everyone on social media worked in harmony.

The Iranian citizens who are itching for an uprising have never had outside help like this before. It's impossible to tell at this point, but this could be a game-changer. This is from Catherine:

In Tehran, Iranians are reportedly chanting enthusiastically about the anticipated fall of the “Islamic Republic” regime and the potential return of the Crown Prince, heir to the ancient throne of Persia. While it is unclear exactly the extent of the damage Israel has inflicted on Iran and whether or not the current genocidal regime will fall because of it, Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi confirmed that Iranian soldiers and officials have reached out to him, and he urged the Iranian people to rise up, announcing he already has a plan for renewing Iran should he come to power again.

For the last several years that I lived in Los Angeles, I was in a neighborhood that had a significant population of Persian Jews who fled Iran in 1979. I would occasionally hear stories about what a glorious country it was before the Islamic Revolution. There must be a lot of excitement right now in my old 'hood.

Crippling the military capabilities of the Iranian Islamic regime isn't the same as destroying the regime, but the latter is obviously the best option for the world, even better for the Iranian people who have been oppressed by a bunch of 16th century tyrants for 46 years.

Israel could be delivering a little bit more of their revolution to them with each airstrike.

