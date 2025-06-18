Democrats Walk Out of Hearing Probing Biden's Mental Fitness When He Was in Office

Senate Democrats on the Judiciary Committee refused to attend a committee meeting examining Joe Biden's mental fitness for office during the final months of his presidency. Only Ranking Minority Member Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) and Sen. Peter Welch (D-Vt.) attended the meeting.

Durbin was there to put on a show. His opening remarks were augmented by a video playing in the background of some Trump gaffes and mispronunciations.

Senate Judiciary Republicans are holding a sham hearing now. If you want to talk about a President’s state of mind, consider this mess.



We’re focused on the critical challenges facing our nation.



Back to business.

The hearing, titled “Unfit to Serve: How the Biden Cover-Up Endangered America and Undermined the Constitution,” is the first in a series of GOP-led inquiries into Biden’s mental and physical health while in office.

“In contrast, love or hate him, we all know President Trump is in command of his presidency,” said Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.).

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), who is co-leading the inquiry with Schmitt, played a video clip of some of Biden's gafftastic errors.

There is no more important question to answer than who was in charge during the Biden presidency. If Biden was not in possession of all his faculties, it calls into question every decision made in his name, including pardons, executive orders, and even bills he signed.

Democrats preferred the theater of the absurd to discharging their oversight duties.

“The Republican majority on this committee has not held a single oversight hearing despite numerous critical challenges facing the nation that are under our jurisdiction,” Durbin said. The senator was referring to other theatrical performances, including the Tony Award-winning weeping by a handcuffed Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) at a DHS press conference.

Politico:

The hearing, which includes testimony from former Trump administration officials like ex-press secretary Sean Spicer, underscores how Republicans in Congress are intent to continue the drumbeat of attacks on the former president, even after he has largely exited public life. Across the Capitol, House Oversight Chair James Comer has launched his own probe into Biden whether Biden was mentally fit to lead the nation’s highest office, with interviews lined up with a number of senior Biden White House officials to gather evidence. Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), who is co-chairing the hearing alongside Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.), accused those in Biden’s inner circle of letting “their self-interest and their fear of another Trump term justify an attempt to put an at-times addled old man in the Oval Office for four more years.” He shared clips from the 2024 debate between President Donald Trump and Biden, which kicked off the widespread calls for Biden to end his bid for reelection.

Cornyn said on the Senate floor that one of the goals of the hearing will be to examine what happened behind the scenes in the White House for some of the key moments of the Biden presidency, "from the Biden border crisis to the disastrous results from the withdrawal in Afghanistan."

"And it's now clear that for many months — no one knows exactly how long — the president was simply not up to the task," he said. "Whoever happened to be making those decisions and carrying out the duties of the Office of President was not somebody who was authorized by the Constitution or by a vote of the American people."

For obvious reasons, the Democrats would prefer the Senate not look closely at the issue. But in many respects, this is the most critical issue facing Congress going forward.

The Democrats ignore it at their electoral peril.

