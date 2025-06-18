The Latest Immigration Numbers Practically Prove Joe Biden's Criminal Intent

The numbers don't lie, and they're absolutely devastating for Joe Biden's legacy.

Border Czar Tom Homan dropped a bombshell on X Tuesday night that should have every American asking why we tolerated four years of Biden's border catastrophe.

Advertisement

"In the last 24 hours the Border Patrol encountered a total of 95 illegal aliens across the entire southern border," Homan posted. "That is the lowest number EVER recorded. Compare that to the Biden administration, who surpassed more than 10,000 per day."

Read that again. Ninety-five. That's not a typo. For the first time in recorded history, we're seeing double-digit border encounters. Meanwhile, Biden's administration was routinely processing more than 10,000 illegal crossings daily. The contrast couldn't be more stark or more damning for the previous administration.

Donald Trump touted the success of his immigration policies during his address to Congress in March.

“Since taking office, my administration has launched the most sweeping border and immigration crackdown in American history. And we quickly achieved the lowest numbers of illegal border crossers ever recorded,” he said. “The media and our friends in the Democrat party kept saying we needed new legislation, we must have legislation to secure the border. But it turned out that all we really needed was a new president.”

Recommended: The FBI Was Ordered to Destroy Evidence of China’s 2020 Election Plot to Help Biden

Advertisement

But here's where it gets even worse for Biden's defenders. Homan revealed that the Biden administration released the "vast majority" of illegal immigrants back into American communities. How many were released under Trump in May? "Zero," Homan revealed.

The numbers are staggering. In May 2024 alone, Biden released 62,000 illegal aliens into the country. Let that sink in: 62,000 people who crossed illegally were simply turned loose on American streets in a single month. This wasn't immigration policy; it was an authorized invasion.

🚨 NEW DATA: Under President Trump, ZERO illegal aliens were released into the U.S. in May 2025.



Compare that to 62,000+ released under Biden in May 2024.



AMERICA IS BEING PROTECTED AGAIN. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/uzOWaHJrOk — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 18, 2025

Border Patrol agents are telling Fox News they're bored now because there are so few "gotaways" to chase. Agents who spent four years in crisis mode, overwhelmed by the sheer volume of illegal crossings, now have time to breathe. The border isn't just secured; it's locked down tight.

This transformation didn't happen by accident. It's the direct result of Trump keeping his Day One promise to secure the border. No complex legislation, no years-long studies, no excuses — just competent leadership and the political will to enforce existing law.

Advertisement

Homan emphasized the need for permanent solutions, calling for passage of what he termed the "Big Beautiful Bill" to complete the job, including "the biggest deportation operation the American people voted for." This isn't just about stopping new illegal entries; it's about addressing the millions Biden allowed to flood in during his disastrous tenure.

The contrast with Biden's approach is eye-popping.

Fox News reported that, on Dec. 22, 2023, U.S. Customs and Border Protection data indicated there were 4,832 illegal immigrants released on that day alone. On that same day, there were just under 9,000 migrant encounters. At the ports of entry, there were 1,400 releases that day as a result of the CBP One app, which has since been changed to the CBP Home app. The CBP One app was a way for people seeking to enter the country to get prompted for the next steps, whereas the CBP Home app is meant for those in the country illegally to self-deport.

When Trump's administration did release illegal immigrants — a rare occurrence — there were legitimate reasons. Homan previously explained that nine releases included four material witnesses needed for criminal trials, four with extreme medical conditions, and one humanitarian case. Compare that level of scrutiny to Biden's mass releases with no accountability.

Advertisement

The American people voted for this outcome. They were tired of hearing that border security was impossible, that demographic transformation was inevitable, and that sovereignty was somehow racist. Trump proved that with proper leadership, his administration could secure the border virtually overnight.

Biden's apologists will undoubtedly scramble to downplay these numbers or find excuses, but the evidence is overwhelming. The border crisis wasn't inevitable; it was a deliberate policy choice. And now we're seeing what happens when America has a president who wants to enforce immigration law rather than circumvent it.

The numbers prove that vigilant journalism is essential. Become a VIP member for exclusive, uncensored takes and in-depth analysis on critical issues like border security. Access live chats, ad-free browsing, and comment privileges. Sign up today and support fearless journalism. Use the code FIGHT for 60% off.