Pahlavi Calls on Iranians to 'Reclaim Iran'

We know that Israel’s strikes on Iran’s military and nuclear infrastructure have been effective. What we don’t know is what would happen if Iran’s theocratic regime falls.

Advertisement

Exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi believes that the downfall of the ayatollahs is imminent. He posted a video in Farsi and an English translation on X in which he called on Iranians to “reclaim Iran.”

The English caption on the post with his video reads, "The Islamic Republic has come to its end and is collapsing. What has begun is irreversible. The future is bright, and together we will turn the page of history. Now is the time to stand up; the time to reclaim Iran. May I be with you soon."

The Pahlavi family reigned in Iran from 1925 to 1979, when Islamists overthrew the government. He has been in exile since the Islamic revolution.

“The Islamic Republic has reached its end and is in the process of collapsing,” Pahlavi said. “Khamenei, like a frightened rat, has gone into hiding underground and has lost control of the situation. What has begun is irreversible. The future is bright, and together, we will pass through this sharp turn in history.”

Pahlavi claimed that the end of the Islamic Republic’s “46-year war against the Iranian nation” is near. He called for “a nationwide uprising to put an end to this nightmare once and for all” and urged Iranians from across the nation to rise up and “reclaim Iran.”

Advertisement

Related: Trump Fires Back at Tucker Carlson Over Israel-Iran Strikes

Much of the worry and uncertainty surrounding the attacks on Iran center on the potential power vacuum if the ayatollahs fall. Pahlavi claimed that a plan is in place to restore the monarchy.

“Do not fear the day after the fall of the Islamic Republic. Iran will not descend into civil war or instability,” he said. “We have a plan for Iran’s future and its flourishing. We are prepared for the first hundred days after the fall, for the transitional period, and for the establishment of a national and democratic government — by the Iranian people and for the Iranian people.”

Pahlavi addressed the “military, law enforcement, security forces, and state employees” and urged them to help bring about regime change.

“Do not stand against the Iranian people for the sake of a regime whose fall has begun and is inevitable,” he exhorted. “Do not sacrifice yourselves for a decaying regime.”

The crown prince declared that helping to bring about regime change in Iran would preserve the lives of those who stood against the Islamic Republic.

Advertisement

“By standing with the people, you can save your lives,” he said. “Play a historic role in the transition from the Islamic Republic, and take part in building the future of Iran.”

Pahlavi ended with a flourish: “A free and flourishing Iran lies ahead of us. May we be together soon. Long live Iran! Long live the Iranian nation!”

The Islamic Republic has come to its end and is collapsing. What has begun is irreversible. The future is bright, and together we will turn the page of history. Now is the time to stand up; the time to reclaim Iran. May I be with you soon. pic.twitter.com/qrbnDmf8SX — Reza Pahlavi (@PahlaviReza) June 17, 2025

You can help us in our calling to report the truth with the conservative perspective you crave and a dash of style by becoming a PJ Media VIP.

Our VIPs are the lifeblood of what we do, and they invest in our mission — plus they receive some great rewards, including exclusive content, podcasts, an ad-free experience, and commenting privileges.

It’s a great time to become a VIP because you can get 60% off your VIP membership when you use the code FIGHT. Come join us!