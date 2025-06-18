Whoopi’s America-Hating Rant Reaches New Low on ‘The View’

Whoopi Goldberg’s habit of making asinine, morally bankrupt comparisons is nothing new, but her latest outburst on “The View” was grotesque even by her standards. In a truly surreal segment, Goldberg took it upon herself to equate the brutal, theocratic regime of Iran in 2025 — where women are beaten in the streets and gay people are literally thrown off rooftops — with life in the United States of America. Yes, really.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin made the obvious and indisputable point that Iran is a country where basic human rights don’t exist, particularly for women, minorities, and the LGBT community. “The Iranians literally throw gay people off of buildings,” she said, “they don’t adhere to basic human rights.” That should’ve been a slam-dunk moment of agreement.

But Goldberg didn’t want to hear it.

She jumped in immediately to play her favorite game — moral equivalence.

“Let’s not do that,” she said, because America “has been known to tie gay folks to the car” and “used to just keep hanging black people.” Apparently, in Whoopi’s warped worldview, historical injustices in the U.S. somehow cancel out or equalize the present-day horrors carried out by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“I'm sorry, but where the Iranian regime is today in 2025 is nothing compared to the United States,” Griffin said.

“They used to just keep hanging black people,” Goldberg retorted. “So let's not—”

“It is not even the same,” Griffin said. “I couldn't step foot wearing this outfit in Iran right now.”

And then Goldberg said something absurd and insulting. “Oh, no. Oh, wait, wait, wait. That's not what you mean to say,” she insisted. “It is the same.”

This is the exact kind of twisted leftist moral relativism that makes rational debate impossible. Iran executes minors for blasphemy and tortures women for showing their hair. Goldberg, meanwhile, is upset that the U.S. — the same country she calls the “greatest in the world” in one breath — is, in her next breath, just as bad as Iran if you’re black. “Not if you’re black,” she said repeatedly when Griffin tried to point out the glaring difference between life in America and life under a medieval theocracy.

The argument was never that America is perfect. No one said that. But when Goldberg equates life in the freest, most prosperous nation on Earth with a regime that murders people for being different, she reveals the depth of her ignorance or her contempt for this country. Possibly both.

It’s not just idiotic; it’s dangerous. Pretending that America is no better than a regime like Iran cheapens real oppression and injustice. Worse, it provides cover for tyrants. If America and Iran are equally evil, why should we condemn Iran? Why speak out for human rights abroad at all? Why defend the values that make America exceptional?

This is precisely the kind of warped, self-hating ideology that now dominates the modern left. They are so obsessed with America’s past sins — some of which are long gone, others that persist in isolated cases — that they’ve lost all moral clarity. To Goldberg, historical racism or tragic incidents in America justify turning a blind eye to the horrors playing out in real time under the ayatollahs, all while playing the victim card, suggesting that America is a terrible place for black people when you have a net worth estimated between $30-60 million.

It’s worth asking: would Whoopi rather live in Iran? Would she rather wear a hijab by force? Be silenced for speaking her mind? Would she be hosting a TV show in Tehran? In America, she can go on television every day and attack President Trump. Does she think she could get away with going on television in Iran and criticizing the regime? What a phony to sit there comfortably in a studio in New York, cashing multimillion-dollar paychecks, while lecturing the rest of us about how awful America is.

The View's Whoopi Goldberg: Being black in America is the same as being gay or a woman in Iran.



REMINDER: Homosexuality is criminalized in Iran. The maximum penalty is death. pic.twitter.com/Fa9RlBjQWm — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 18, 2025

Only someone with no understanding of tyranny could suggest that a woman in 2025 America — free to speak, dress, vote, work, and protest — is in a situation even remotely similar to a woman in Iran. And only someone as morally lost as Whoopi Goldberg would think that kind of nonsense is worth saying out loud on national television.

America deserves better than this kind of intellectually lazy, morally bankrupt garbage. But as long as “The View” is on the air, we’ll keep getting it. If Whoopi thinks America is so terrible, why does she live here? Why doesn’t she move to Tehran?

