BREAKING: Supreme Court Delivers a Crushing Blow to Trans Agenda

In a resounding victory for parental rights and child protection, the Supreme Court delivered a 6-3 decision Wednesday that upholds Tennessee's ban on so-called "gender-affirming care" for minors. This landmark ruling represents a triumph of common sense over radical gender ideology that has been targeting America's children for far too long.

Advertisement

As you could have guessed, Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor, and Ketanji Brown Jackson dissented, while the conservative majority on the court correctly recognized what Tennessee and 24 other states have already figured out: Children deserve protection from irreversible medical experiments masquerading as healthcare.

The ACLU and its allies tried to dress up this radical agenda in constitutional language, claiming that banning these dangerous treatments for gender dysphoria while allowing the same medications for legitimate medical conditions somehow violated "equal protection." What a joke. There's nothing "equal" about subjecting confused children to experimental treatments that could sterilize them and cause lifelong health problems.

And thankfully, a majority of the court disagreed with the ACLU. Writing for the majority, Chief Justice John Roberts said that such policy decisions are best left to voters and their elected officials, not the courts.

In her dissent, Sotomayor accused the court of retreating “from meaningful judicial review exactly where it matters most,” and “abandon[ing] transgender children and their families to political whims.”

Advertisement

The medical establishment's endorsement of these treatments is hardly the slam-dunk argument the left thinks it is. The same organizations pushing puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones have been captured by woke ideology and are more interested in political correctness than protecting children.

Meanwhile, as we’ve previously reported here at PJ Media, European countries that have been dealing with this gender madness longer than we have are now pulling back because they're finally acknowledging what many of us have been saying all along: the risks far outweigh any supposed benefits. Various studies have supported this conclusion.

This Supreme Court decision is a massive win for the 25 states that have had the courage to stand up to the transgender lobby and put children's welfare first. It's a vindication of basic common sense in an age when saying that boys are boys and girls are girls can get you labeled a bigot.

Of course, the fight isn't over. The radical left won't give up its crusade to confuse and mutilate America's children just because the Supreme Court dealt them a major blow. There are still battles to fight in schools, sports, and countless other institutions that this gender ideology has infected.

Advertisement

The Court has yet to address the broader questions of parental rights and the scope of state authority to protect children from harmful medical interventions. But Wednesday's ruling is a crucial step toward restoring sanity to American healthcare and protecting our most vulnerable citizens from ideologically driven medical abuse.

This ruling is a win, but the battle to protect our kids isn't over. Get exclusive content, in-depth analysis, and connect with a community that stands for truth. Become a PJ Media VIP. Use code FIGHT for 60% off!