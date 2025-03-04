Just Curious, How Many Dems Have Their Daughters Competing Against Trans Dudes in Sports?

It is a most valid question, and one that we all know the answer to.

I have been around politics so long that I remember when the Democrats fancied themselves as the primary champions of the working class and women, two groups that they have completely abandoned now. It's not just that they are no longer at least paying lip-service to fighting for either, it's that they have become downright hostile to both. They look down their noses with extreme disdain at working, middle class Americans in flyover country, and they have decided that their path back to electoral viability hinges on erasing women from women's sports, as well as putting them in physical danger.

Advertisement

Seven years ago, these were the people who were running around squawking, "Believe all women!" Now the women they most believe are men who identify as women, which not only leads to inequity in women's sports, but opens the door to sexual assault.

Of all of the insane things that the Democrats have thrown their support behind in the 21st century, this is the one that should get them all locked up in an asylum that favors hard labor as treatment.

Because executive orders are vulnerable to repeated legal assaults, Senate Republicans attempted to back up President Trump's EO regarding biological males in women's sports with legislation. The Democrats circled the anti-female wagons to make it clear that they're all-in on disenfranchising female athletes in America. This is from Matt:

The Democratic Party has once again shown us exactly where their priorities lie—and it's not with protecting women and girls. On Monday, Senate Democrats banded together to block a common-sense bill to keep biological males from invading women's sports. The Republican-led Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act fell short of the 60 votes needed to overcome the Democrats' filibuster. Every single Democrat who voted opposed the bill. Sens. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) and Peter Welch (D-Vt.) didn't even bother to show up. Apparently, protecting girls and women from having to compete against biological males with inherent physical advantages isn't important enough for Democrats to support.

Advertisement

This is just plain sick.

Elissa Slotkin is new to the Senate, and will be giving the response to President Trump's joint address to Congress tonight. She has been very vocal about wanting the Dems to be "normal" and get away from identity politics and their obsession with all things woke, which Rick wrote about in January. This was her moment to be the bold freshman senator who put her actions behind her words, but she opted for the coward's way out. The next time I'm in Michigan, I will be keeping an eye out for any public appearances of hers. I've got some questions I'd like to ask.

Former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines has become one of the most prominent fighters for female athletes' rights in recent years. Here was her response to the vote:

Name and shame them all.



Specifically, I want to highlight GA Democrat @SenOssoff. You have a daughter. Have you no shame? Georgians are watching. I will make it my mission to do what I can to remove you from your senate seat in 2026. pic.twitter.com/9mvRQfrRAs — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) March 4, 2025

Jon Ossoff's wife is an obstetrics and gynecology resident. I would love to ask her how many men she has witnessed giving birth.

In a recent VIP post, Matt asked if this is really the hill that the Democrats want to die on. Apparently it is, so let's make sure that it happens.

Advertisement

Related: Maine Ignores Trump's EO on Trans Athletes, Allowing Boys to Continue Beating Up on Girls