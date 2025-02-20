The Morning Briefing: Media Hacks' Trump 'Gotcha!' Questions Aren't Getting Anyone

Top O' the Briefing

Today's chapter of "The Continuing Chronicles of the Dems Just Not Getting It" brings us, once again, to their sad little lapdogs in the media. The poor, pathetic dears are struggling mightily these days. After finishing out the Biden years being forced to cover their sycophantic rear ends for not noticing — their version of the story — that the President of the United States was a drooling vegetable, they're now forced to contend with something they've never had to before: Republicans who won't roll over and play dead for them.

President Trump did push back at the Dems' flying monkeys in the mainstream media during his first go at the presidency. He let their adversarial nonsense distracting him too much then, though. He's picking his battles better this time around. He's also surrounded himself with people who, like him, have a lot of fight in them.

These are heady times for those of us who long ago grew weary of watching Republicans letting media dullards run roughshod over them.

The dutiful propagandists are doing their level best to smear President Trump as often as they can, they're just not having any success with it. We've seen some spectacular failures ever since Vice President JD Vance told Margaret Brennan that he didn't care. One of them, of course, was Brennan herself when she said that free speech caused the Holocaust. At this point, Brennan is the journalistic equivalent of a dog perpetually chasing its own tail, all the while trampling in its own feces.

We've had a couple of gems this week since Brennan reaffirmed that she is a paste-eater. CNN's Brianna Keilar was absolutely dismantled by Trump advisor Stephen Miller. Victoria wrote about it here, and offered this insight on the insipid Ms. Keilar:

And then there's CNN host Brianna Keilar. Keilar remains afflicted with TDS, an offshoot of the woke mind virus that she highlights for her viewers for hours every week. She doesn't try to hide her biases but instead sallies forth to get a gotcha moment against every GOP person who bothers to go on CNN. Her motives can't be trusted, of course, because she's not fair. Her worldview is woke, and everything else emanates from there. In her mind, people to the right of center are Nazis. Her questions begin with that assumption.

That's a solid analysis of most of the faux journos in the mainstream media. They all go for the "Gotcha!" questions or statements. They're not having any success with them now, but the TDS makes them soldier on. Well, there is another reason, which we'll get to in a moment.

The TDS also makes them try to smear Trump even when they're interviewing someone who isn't involved with his administration. The results are the same, though. My RedState colleague Sister Toldjah wrote about CBS's Gayle King getting embarrassed by Delta Airline's CEO Ed Bastian after she tried to shoehorn some Trump criticism into the conversation.

Mainstream media hacks have been tasked by the Democratic National Committee with doing everything they can to slander President Trump. That's because the Democratic Party has nothing positive to offer the American people. They are desperately trying to gaslight something into existence that will distract from the fact that they are a party that's complete bereft of ideas that appeal to regular American voters.

When Trump was president the first time, the MSM had an easy time of finding people who would aid them in their Trump-bashing. They're also struggling with that. President Trump and what he's doing are very popular right now, There aren't as many people willing to throw him under the bus anymore. Brennan, Keilar, King, and their ilk haven't figured that out yet.

I wouldn't expect any of them to stop chasing those tails anytime soon.

