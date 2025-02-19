TORONTO CRASH: Is 'Live Fast, Die Young' REALLY the Attitude You Want in Your Aircrew?

You know those cheesy in-house promotional videos that companies do to make their employees feel good about themselves but almost always appear embarrassingly cheesy to outsiders when those videos get leaked online, and then everyone has a good laugh over it?

Advertisement

Yeah, maybe this one isn't so funny because if there's one thing I don't want to see before boarding a flight, it's an all-female crew bouncing around to "live fast, die young" from M.I.A.'s 2013 hit "Bad Girls."

Let's pause here a moment and give silent thanks once more that no one was killed in Monday's crash before we proceed any further in today's tale of trendy corporate girl-bossism.

The Delta flight that crashed in Toronto on Monday was operated by regional carrier Endeavor Air. On X last night, End Wokeness posted one of the company's cringey in-house videos — with its all-female air and ground crews boasting about the company's "Unmanned flight crews." Get it?

The plane that crashed in Toronto was a Delta flight operated by Endeavor Air, a small airline obsessed with all-female "unmanned" flights pic.twitter.com/pYMS3kdpQy — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 19, 2025

Opening the video with a female pilot lip-syncing to Holly Hunter as Elastagirl from "The Incredibles" was a bit over the top, don't you think? I love that movie, but I'm just looking for a professional aircrew when I board the aircraft, not Spandex and a girlboss attitude.

That said, we don't know the composition of Monday's crew (which some might find suspicious), but a little research into Endeavor made me think their training and standards are both solid. Endeavor pilots with 4.5 years of experience are guaranteed a path to become pilots for parent company Delta. According to what I found today, that perk might be unique to Endeavor and speaks well of its pilots.

Advertisement

On the other hand, at a time when in much of corporate America, competence has been forced to give way to diversity, equity, and inclusion, the post-crash jokes practically wrote themselves. "So they basically just hit the curb?" joked radio host and former GOP congressional candidate Kimberly Klacik.

I shouldn't have laughed, but I did.

"Still no word on the pilots or number of hours [the pilots] had, which happened within 24 hours of the Reagan National crash," John Monahan posted. "Things that make you go hmm."

The experts I've read online and talked to offline are in something close to 100% agreement that the crash was due to pilot error. There also seems to be general agreement that there were no fatalities due to two things: luck and skill.

The luck was that the fuselage kept skidding down the runway, away from the burning jet fuel spilled from the torn-off wing. The skill was the rapid response emergency response by folks on the ground in Toronto. As a passenger, I don't want to have to rely on either, particularly not on a lucky aircrew.

But we still don't know for certain what happened.

If all we have to go on is a cringey in-house promotional video, that's not enough to make any assumptions, much less come to any conclusions. Or maybe I'm just jaded because the first time I became aware of these corporate videos, it was this instant cringey classic from Microsoft's Steve Ballmer in 1999.

Advertisement

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

In the moment, that was probably thrilling for everyone involved. To outsiders looking in?

Yikes.

So I won't point any fingers at Endeavor based on one video that was never meant for public consumption. But if it turns out Endeavor did sacrifice competence to the "diversity" of "unmanned" crews, then heads must roll.

Recommended: How to Kill NATO With This 1 Weird Trick (and it Isn’t Trump’s)