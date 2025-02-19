Too Rich: Dems Now Complaining About a Softball Interview With a President

A phrase I've become fond of using in the last decade or so is, "The Democrats act like nobody has the internet." They gaslight with "facts" that take maybe 11 seconds of Googling to disprove. While it's true that their low-info base will lap up anything, they aren't winning any undecided hearts and minds these days. That was one of their many big problems in the last election.

Dems are also the party of "The Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind," readily forgetting any history that's inconvenient. Again, it's an easy sell to the kinds of people who think that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has a brain, but people who can tie their own shoes know what's what. Democrats and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media leave themselves open to mockery and are too cocooned to know just how many people are mocking them.

In the month that President Trump has been back in office, we've seen them get outraged — OUTRAGED, I TELL YOU! — over things that were on their daily to-do lists when Biden was in office. It's a game that goes on all of the time in Washington. For example, executive orders are always bad when the other party has their guy in the Oval Office. Sure, the Republicans squawk about it when there's a Dem in power, but they don't act as if they won't be responding in kind when they take back control of the Executive Branch.

The Democrats' approach is to feign innocence and portray themselves as the spotless lambs of Capitol Hill.

It's when discussing or dealing with the media that the Democrats really check out of reality. I kid you not, DNC and Biden administration officials repeatedly complained about the "unfair" treatment Sir Sniffsalot was getting from the media. That would be the same media that insisted his obvious age-related dementia was a manifestation of his childhood lisp. A lisp we never heard about until Old Joe couldn't speak English anymore.

This week's Adventures in Amnesialand are all about the interview that President Trump and Elon Musk did with Sean Hannity on Tuesday night, which my Townhall colleague Sarah Arnold wrote about here. I will admit that Hannity doesn't interview Trump, he fawns over him. But you know what? He's the one guy in the media who is doing that. Trump will face more tough questions in one interview from the largely hostile MSMers than Barack Obama did in his eight years in office.

So let Sean fawn.

The formerly fawning leftmedia hacks were aghast. of course.

This is from the Democratic National Committee's house pet, Politico:

LAST NIGHT’S TV: Millions of Americans tuned in to Fox News last night for the latest episode of 2025’s most improbable romcom — the Don & Elon Show. America’s two most powerful men, Donald Trump and Elon Musk, displayed seemingly genuine affection for one another as they kidded about with Trump’s old pal Sean Hannity for an hour-long interview on primetime TV. The reviews afterward were predictably mixed — Trump’s supporters lapped up the warmth and the human interaction; his critics found it fawning, farcical and utterly news-free. But wherever you sit on the ideological spectrum, this stuff matters — there is no more important political relationship in the U.S. today. Cringe-a-thon: For lovers of hard-hitting political interviews, it was toe-curling in parts. (HANNITY: “He’s become one of your best friends?” MUSK: “I love the president.” HANNITY: “You love the president?” MUSK: “I think President Trump is a good man.” TRUMP: “That’s nice the way he said that…”) They joked about being hated in liberal circles and lavished praise on one another’s achievements. (“This is going to be hard,” Hannity told viewers at one point. “I feel like I’m interviewing two brothers.”) But such displays were telling in themselves — the whole interview was designed to send a message to the Trump administration’s opponents: Try as you might, you will not drive a wedge between us.

I hope you laughed has hard as I did at the "For lovers of hard-hitting political interviews" line. I could gather a team of 100 researchers to scour the internet for evidence of His High Holiness the Lightbringer Barack Obama or Joe Biden ever being subjected to a "hard-hitting" interview and they would still be working with nothing to show for it when President Trump is term-limited.

In one of his first press conferences with the White House press corps, Obama was asked what he "found most enchanting" about being president. That kicked off an eight-year-long cringe-a-thon of political interviews. Here's a 2017 post from NewBusters that chronicles former "60 Minutes" co-host Steve Kroft's long run as Obama's fluffer.

From the presidential campaign of 2020 through last summer, the "hard-hitting" American journalist class never thought to ask Joe Biden why he couldn't speak coherently and was always shaking hands with people who weren't there.

They were always quick to tell us that he was "sharp as a tack" though, weren't they?

Give it a rest, lefties. The first person who Trump sat down with after he won the election was Kristen Welker, who works for the NBC News evil empire. It's not as if he's afraid to go into the lion's den and spend an hour fending off attacks and debunking false premises. If he wants to relax in the comfort of a Fox News studio and let Sean Hannity gush for a while, he's earned it.

And until Politico and other lefties complain about softball interviews with Democratic politicians, they need to shut their idiot mouths.