The Morning Briefing: Screw Seed Oils, I'm Giving RFK Jr. a Chance

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends.

What the heck, lets give this a shot.

Those who have been reading my stuff for even a little while know that I'm not much for seeking out Kumbaya opportunities with Democrats. I wasn't always like this, but then neither were the Democrats. His High Holiness the Lightbringer Barack Obama decided that the Dems should treat Republicans as "the enemy" and inter-party relations have soured quite a bit since then.

That doesn't mean, however, that I'm going to immediately reject overtures made by Democrats who want to step a foot outside of the loony bin and make overtures to our side of the aisle. I am especially willing give the benefit of the doubt in this day and age, when just blinking away from progressive orthodoxy as a lefty can bring on the frothing Dem mobs.

If they happen to become Cabinet members in my favorite presidential administration of my lifetime, I'll cut them a little slack. This is from Catherine:

In another win for the Trump administration and the “Make America Healthy Again” movement, The Senate confirmed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as the next Department of Health and Human Services secretary. Kennedy was confirmed 52-48, on a mostly party-line vote. Former Senate Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) broke with Republicans, voting against RFK Jr.

Let us pause for a moment to enjoy the political theater going on here. Donald Trump, Republican Destroyer of Worlds, Orange Man Bad, and Literally Hitler has a Kennedy in his Cabinet. And it's not one of those Kennedy cousins we only hear about when he or she goes to rehab. It's the namesake of Robert Francis Kennedy, the one that a lot of people thought was going to be the real good one. For a guy who supposedly sows so much division, President Trump sure scored a big one with RFK Jr.

I harbor no illusions about RFK Jr. I don't think that he's had a grand political conversion. If Trump had wanted him to head up the EPA I'd have been a hard "NO" on that idea. Kennedy is, however, dead-on about pretty much everything he said in order to get the HHS gig. We eat a lot of garbage in this country.

Kennedy's detractors always focus on his past statements about vaccines, and they usually misrepresent what he actually said. They act like he's going to outlaw the measles vaccine and imprison all pediatricians now that he has power. I'm going to go out on a limb here and predict that none of that is going to happen.

The real crusade for RFK Jr. is to get Americans to stop feeding our kids processed slop. It's a noble crusade. Most of the things he's said about what we laughably call food in this country are things that I've been worried about for a while. I was raving about long labels on food and seed oils before I knew that RFK Jr. was on a mission.

The sincerity of that mission was never more apparent than in the remarks Kennedy gave after being sworn in:

In an eye-watering moment, Kennedy delivered an emotional tribute to President Trump after being sworn in as HHS Secretary.



“For 20 years, I’ve gotten up every morning on my knees and prayed that God would put me in a position where I could end the childhood chronic disease… pic.twitter.com/ypqAW6Tmis — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) February 13, 2025

Kennedy is right about President Trump being a "pivotal historical figure," which I will have more on next week. We've discussed the fact that Trump is really thinking outside of the box this go-round. Because this administration is so locked into his vision, they're thinking outside the box too. Transformative political leaders don't have any use for the status quo.

Enlisting an elder son of the Democratic Party's royal family to go all-in on a Republican presidential campaign is the kind of thing that can happen with original thinking. The people in the Trump 47 administration have, so far, been perfect fits for the jobs they are in. Mostly lefty or not, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is precisely the man needed in the job he just assumed.

And, who knows? If he hangs around a bunch of Republicans for a while, he might just continue a rightward ideological drift.

Everything Isn't Awful

Me, this weekend.

Living the best life.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/JCO9VcIgEA — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) February 13, 2025

Me. Death Is Annoying

VodkaPundit. The End of Other People's Money

The Irony of ‘Rachel’ Levine Fans Bashing RFK JrThe Irony of ‘Rachel’ Levine Fans Bashing RFK Jr

The Era of Effective Hostage Negotiations Is Back With Trump

Will Trump's Unorthodox Approach to Conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine Achieve Peace?

Why Do Liberal Narratives Only Die When They're No Longer Useful?

Trump Broke Him/Her/They/Them/Zher

Read: Acting Manhattan US attorney Danielle Sassoon's resignation letter following her refusal to dismiss charges against NYC Mayor Eric Adams



'I remain baffled by the rushed and superficial process by which this decision was reached'https://t.co/YZM6oxDLRM — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) February 13, 2025

Smells Like Onion

#TrueStory

Wooden Spoon Only Thing In Man’s Life That Not Giving Him Cancerhttps://t.co/zbCniqBRVv pic.twitter.com/lVhs1tprCY — The Onion (@TheOnion) February 13, 2025

The Kruiser Kabana

Girl Picking Apple Blossoms pic.twitter.com/RbuDY93j5j — Winslow Homer (@artisthomer) February 12, 2025

Let's hit this weekend properly. Also, the White chick backup singer is really into her job.

