Maxine Waters: 'We Don't Know What They Have on Us'

I promise in this column not to use the worn-out phrase, "says the quiet part out loud," except to assure you here that I won't use it. But either that is what happened, or Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) made an impressive Freudian slip during a recent back-and-forth with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at a House Financial Services Committee hearing:

REP. MAXINE WATERS: When Musk comes knocking at the Fed's door, are you going to let him in? JEROME POWELL, FEDERAL RESERVE CHAIRMAN: I don't have anything for you on that. WATERS: Would you like to tell us today that you won't let DOGE into the Federal Reserve or have access to the systems and the data? POWELL: So we don't, I don't have any, we've had no contact and I don't really have, I have nothing for you to report today on that. WATERS: Well, you know what happened at Treasury and you know what happened over at the CFPB and the people of this country are being violated because all of our privacy is being taken up by Elon Musk and Trump and we don't know what all they have on us, our bank accounts, everything in our lives. (Emphasis mine)

You can watch the video, courtesy of Real Clear Politics, here.

First of all, where is she getting "us" from? When was the last time she was one of "us?"

Second, if you have ever had a bank account, credit card, bank loan, student loan, or anything remotely similar, nothing the DOGE crew may find on you, not that they're looking for that specific information, will be any different than what any financial institution has already cataloged. The company that harvests your online data on a daily basis probably has far more on you than anything DOGE might find.

Third, whatever Musk uncovers is whatever Maxine, her fellow bureaucrats, and the governmental machine already have on "us." We're going to know what she and her cronies know about us and probably a great deal more into the bargain. Waters and the Democrats, of all people, continue their pathetic struggle to gin up fear and panic over government overreach. And that's rich, coming from the Left. If there is anyone out there who believes Democrats care about their privacy, please contact me via PJ Media. I have some wonderful oceanfront property in Taos, New Mexico, that I can let you have for a song.

Waters may be trying her level best to be a fearmonger, and yes, she does have the support of what few 60s holdovers can still waddle out of their houses and the purple-haired, pro-abort crowd who enjoy their careers as low-information voters and would not have it any other way. They are like the last drunks, still boozing it up at the end of the house party, even as they are being shoved out the front door.

But for Waters's part, it is time that I returned to the inevitable aforementioned Freudian slip reference. When Waters rails, "We don't know what they have on us," she is not referring to the average American. She is referring to the Democrat Party and everyone in the deep state, great and small, who has had a hand in moving money around. USAID and cash dumps that are ostensibly earmarked for LGTBQIIA+ pottery awareness efforts in Azerbaijan are only the tip of a very nasty iceberg. And Auntie Maxine probably has her fingers in more than one pie. The truth is that Waters and her cronies know exactly what DOGE has on them, or soon will.