Musk for Governor of New York?

Today, there was an interesting twist and turn in the list of favorability ratings that pollster Ron Faucheux put out. For the first time in a long time, Trump had a favorability rating one point higher than his unfavorability rating, 49/48. But the one that hit home was Elon Musk. He has a 15% favorability rating with Democrats and an 80% favorability rating with Republicans.

Eighty percent favorability in this day and age of hate-watching public figures is like hitting the Powerball. Perhaps it is time for Republicans to put this favorability rating to work on a really hard job. No, not, the federal government. How about the state of New York? After years as a do-nothing-right governor, Gov. Kathy Hochul is up for reelection in 2026.

New York is, by most reasonable measures, a failed state. It has a lower population than Florida, and with a budget of $250 billion, it spends two and half times as much as Florida to operate. Last year, New York City spent $7 billion on illegal aliens. It spends $54 million a day to feed and house migrants. Musk has uncovered that the government is paying twice the going rate for hotel rooms.

As anyone knows, who has booked hotel rooms for a wedding, the more rooms you book, the lower the rate. In New York, the more rooms you book, the higher the rate. Fraud, waste, and abuse are beyond count in New York. In New York City, former Mayor Bill de Blasio's wife received a $1 billion budget for a program. No one has been able to give a reasonable accounting of where that money went.

Musk can't be president unless Canada becomes a 51st state, but why can't Musk become governor of New York? And if Musk doesn't want to be governor himself, a savvy politician, such as former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, would carry the state if he could convince Musk to publicly pledge to help him get the Empire State back into fighting trim. Astorino almost won in the past. With a motivated Republican base, he would eat into enough votes in the outer boroughs of New York City to carry the state.

In other news, the Dept of Education is now sending the repo man to collect all those women's sports awards from trans men. How much of a fight will the Repo Man expect? Or will they fight like girls?

Tom Homan thinks the FBI is leaking ICE raids to aid illegals in evading apprehension. Well, if the FBI stands for Funny, Beautiful, and Intelligent, as some on the FBI's 7th floor think, do they now realize they've become funny as a national joke by undermining law and order?

Worcester, Mass., the sometimes second and sometimes third largest city in Massachusetts, has voted to become a “Sanctuary City for Transgender and Gender Diverse People.” The engraving on the old historic courthouse there reads, "Obedience to Law is Liberty." I guess now genital mutilation, sterilization, cross-sex hormones, and puberty blockers will make you free. Has disobeying God's law and man's law made Worcester a city that has gone from burning witches to being ruled by witches?

Fakepedia is still holding out on using the Gulf of America. It was as quick as socialist assassin Leon Czolgosz could fire a bullet into President McKinley's abdomen to ditch the name of our tallest peak when Obama erased McKinley's memory from the federal register. Bias? No, no, no, it was integrity, integrity, integrity.

Twenty-two days into the new administration, Sen. Chuck Schumer stood on the floor of the Senate decrying Trumpflation. It's reminiscent of when Nixon was elected. Suddenly, Vietnam became "Nixon's war." Dems will be Dems. Are voters wise to them yet?

Tulsi Gabbard, the new Director of National Intelligence, is one of the few Trump nominees I consider to be a star in her own right. No surprise the old men of the Senate, like Sen. Mitch McConnell, wouldn't vote for her. A badge of honor — for her. She annoys the right people and the old guard can't stop her.

Speaking of ye olde geezers.