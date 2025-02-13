L.A. Puts Pronouns Ahead of Fire Recovery

Well, we've written quite a bit about Musk, DOGE, USAID, and the like. What do you say we take a break and get back to some good old-fashioned gender fight stuff? Remember those days? It's been a while, huh?

Because we are in the 60-second news cycle, it is unfortunate but expected that the media has already relegated the fires that tore through the Los Angeles area to old news, even as residents try to rebuild and heal. But then again, look who is running things in California and L.A. No wonder the same news outlets that ignored the death and carnage that Helene wrought would prefer we forget about the tragedy of errors and bad governance in the Golden State.

It looks like L.A. is ready to move on, too. According to The Federalist, the City of Los Angeles has decided to make pronouns a top priority, even as the area struggles with the prospect of rebuilding.

An anonymous whistleblower told the outlet that the city is requiring its workers to complete the annual “Workplace Harassment and Abusive Conduct” training. Harassment and abuse are both horrible things, but one would reasonably expect L.A. to be focusing its energies on more productive pursuits at present. The training mandates the use of preferred pronouns and "inclusive" language.

Just to make sure no one can use the excuse that they did not get the memo, the training also provides a list of LGBTQETC. terms that are expected to be used. If you have the time to waste, you can read it here. The training also requires participants to view examples of "inappropriate behavior," including cartoon panels that feature the following:

“He’s the stripper I hired for my sister’s bachelorette party. We posted it on YouTube,” one cartoon employee says to another. “Did he take his thong off?” she responded. “Yep! Here’s his full monty…” Another example featured an employee asking another to meet for a threesome. “Hey Anna, since you are obviously down for a threesome, let’s hook up tonight,” the cartoon character says.

Classy, no? The training is in direct violation of Trump's executive order, “Defending Women From Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth To The Federal Government.” The Federalist adds, “While executive orders dictate the operations of federal and not local agencies, the order directs federal authorities to enforce long-standing civil rights and privacy protections — which Los Angeles is apparently violating.”

It's nice that the city has so little about which to be concerned that it has the time to Trump-proof itself and still fret over pronouns and create cartoons that border on the sexually explicit. Oh, wait.

Just out of curiosity, I asked L.A.-area resident Kira Davis for her take on it. At one time, Kira wrote for our sister site, Red State, and hosts the "Just Listen to Yourself" podcast. She got right to the point:

I wonder what would’ve happened for the homeowners in Los Angeles County if their representatives had spent this much effort focusing on how much water was available in the reservoirs and how to protect Los Angeles from inevitable wildfires. This is just another extension of their Trump arrangement syndrome in California’s attempt to Trump-proof our stat. It is a glaring flashing, neon, red sign that California Democrats still don’t get it and won’t ever get it, and have no intention of getting it. Their priorities have nothing to do with the lives of the people they serve and everything to do with performing the sacraments of their cult. And I think Californians, especially Angelenos, are completely over it.

Of course, this cult is by no means confined to California, as you well know. It is a nationwide phenomenon, as a piece in the New York Post demonstrates. Earlier this week, angry parents commandeered a school board meeting in Monroe County, N.Y. The object of their ire was a book that is accessible to students titled "The Rainbow Parade." It is the story of a girl and her two moms attending a Pride Parade, with the girl deciding to explore her own gender identity. The book features illustrations of furries, a BDSM couple, and a naked person as seen from behind. The targeted age group is kids between the ages of 5 through 11.

These examples go a long way to explaining the Left's hysteria over DOGE and Trump in general. One of its goals is control of people's heads and hearts. It is in no mood to give up any ground.