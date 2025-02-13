The Left Has Officially Lost the War on Gas Stoves

Do you remember how, last year, the Biden administration was considering a national ban on gas stoves because, apparently, gas stoves are racist or something? They denied it, of course, but for every denial there was even more evidence that they were actually considering it.

Now, the war on gas stoves is officially over.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has formally concluded its review of gas-powered stovetops — a process that began during the Biden administration — and your gas stove isn’t going anywhere.

"In electing President Trump, the American people spoke loudly that the United States has no business telling American families how to cook their meals," Consumer Product Safety Commission acting chairman Peter Feldman told the Washington Free Beacon.

"I became Acting Chairman of the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission in January 2025, shortly after President Trump's inauguration," Feldman continued. "So long as I have a say in the matter, the CPSC is out of the gas-stoves-banning business. The agency has no plans to advance such a rule."

This decision comes as a significant relief to countless Americans who cherish the ability to choose how to prepare their meals without government interference.

"Feldman's decision to end the review on gas stoves represents a significant defeat for climate activists and Democrats, who have pushed for policies prohibiting new gas-powered appliances and promoting electric alternatives," the Free Beacon notes. "In 2023, for example, New York passed a ban on gas appliances in new constructions that will begin taking effect next year."

It also signals the latest federal action in Trump's sweeping energy agenda. As part of that agenda, Trump signed an executive order on his first day in office to safeguard the "American people’s freedom to choose from a variety of goods and appliances" and directed his administration to reverse Biden-era regulations on energy efficiency and climate, which targeted home appliances. The little-known Consumer Product Safety Commission first weighed in on gas stoves in January 2023 after Biden-appointed Commissioner Richard Trumka Jr. remarked that "any option is on the table" regarding a potential ban, that gas stoves are a "hidden hazard," and that unsafe products can be banned. He added that the idea that cooking must be done on gas stoves was a "carefully manicured myth." Trumka's comments sparked an intense outcry among consumer choice activists, the natural gas industry, Republicans, and some Democrats.

Then-commission chairman Alexander Hoehn-Saric claimed that no ban was imminent, but he nevertheless initiated requests for public input, which only fueled the fire of concern amongst many Americans who value their culinary freedom.

The potential ban on gas stoves really hit home for me last year when I was without power for a few days but we were still able to cook food because my house has a gas stove.

Feldman’s conclusion on this matter is not just a political victory; it is a reaffirmation of the American sentiment that choice should be left in the hands of individuals, not bureaucrats. Making the potential ban even worse was the way Democrat proponents of the ban were often exposed for having gas stoves of their own.