Official Highlights Ties Between Illegal Migration and Drug Crisis

A drug enforcement official is emphasizing the importance of the Trump administration’s illegal alien deportation crackdowns in combating the drug crisis.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) was fighting an uphill battle under the Biden-Harris administration, as open borders fueled America’s opioid epidemic. But that’s finally turning around, according to Special Agent in Charge for the Rocky Mountain Division of the DEA Jonathan Pullen. Donald Trump is encouraging the DEA to go after drug criminals as hard as possible, including illegal aliens.

Denver7 News Investigative Reporter Natalie Chuck questioned Pullen, “How different is the amount of work and the amount of arrests you all are making now compared to previous administrations, or are we just seeing more of it?

Pullen replied, “I think it’s a couple of things. I think you’re seeing more of it because we are being a little more proactive with the media… This year, because we’re now talking about immigration-related enforcement in conjunction with drug trafficking… the media seems to be more interested because of the immigration piece.”

He continued by giving credit to the Trump administration: “But in addition, we’ve also been directed by the new administration to use every tool in our toolbox to target the most violent and dangerous criminals in our society. And, many times, with drug trafficking cases, for example, that runs through illegal aliens, criminal aliens who come here from countries in Central America or South America and they peddle drugs and they launder money in our community.”

Pullen added that different administrations are more or less interested in addressing the ongoing and very real problem of illegal migrant drug trafficking, noting that for the last few years, the border was wide open (and crime consequently higher). Now that the border is “more secure,” it’s harder for drug traffickers to cross back into the United States right after being deported.

To provide some contextual data, the New York Post reported late last year that, since Biden took office, Mexican drug cartels made $13,000,000,000 every year. You didn’t read that number incorrectly. That’s $13 billion annually to traffic the drugs that are killing Americans.

In Nov. 2024, the American Medical Association (AMA) reported that “the nation’s drug overdose epidemic continues at near-historic levels.” To make it even worse, if that’s possible, the major force behind the deadly fentanyl being trafficked into America is our number one enemy, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). And we know now how much money the Biden family received from Communist China… coincidence?

The opioid epidemic in America is a seriously deadly national crisis, particularly threatening our youth, and shutting down the border and arresting criminal illegals are major steps toward addressing that crisis. May the deportations continue until every criminal illegal has been removed from this country.