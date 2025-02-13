The Morning Briefing: Strap In Dems — Republican Women Are Here to Manhandle You

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends.

Before we get to the main topic, I would like to say that, the more I watch the Democrats acting out in response to President Trump, the more grateful I am that this country survived four years with them in charge of the Executive Branch and part of the Legislative. I would say that they are not serious people, but that wouldn't be entirely correct. They can be serious, just never about the right things.

Here in this energetic winter of 2025, the Democrats are merely loudmouthed fools who are throwing one ineffective fit after another. It's not surprising, it's what radical leftists do. As I wrote in my short, but mighty book "Don't Let the Hippies Shower," progressivism is the toddler mindset manifested in adulthood. Hence, the tantrums.

It's impossible to take people like this seriously about anything:

It's important to remember that the Democratic brain trust is 100% brain-free. https://t.co/58rno1vgHQ — SFK (@stephenkruiser) February 13, 2025

They're like dogs chasing their tails. The dogs eventually figure it out. though. On to the main event.

A key component to the Democrats' ongoing denial about what happened last November is the insistence that misogyny played a large role in why Kamala Harris isn't working from the Oval Office now. That's been one of their favorite accusations to throw at conservatives for a long time. We want to control women's bodies and make them all dress like the fetching lasses in "The Handmaid's Tale," blah, blah, blah. It's patently absurd — those "Handmaid's Tale" getups are not at all attractive.

Advertisement

President Trump's new administration is already in the process of showing the Dems that Republican women aren't really shrinking violets.

Let us begin with our new attorney general, who Matt wrote about last night:

On Wednesday, Attorney General Pam Bondi made headlines during her inaugural press briefing, where she delivered a powerful message to New York Democrats protecting illegal immigrants by announcing that charges have been filed against Gov. Kathy Hochul, Attorney General Letitia James, and DMV Commissioner Mark Schroeder. Bondi made it clear that the Department of Justice is taking aggressive action to enforce immigration laws and hold states accountable. “This is a new DOJ, and we are taking steps to protect Americans, American citizens, and angel moms like the mom standing right behind me,” Bondi said. “New York has chosen to prioritize illegal aliens over American citizens. It stops. It stops today.”

Letitia James is soon going find out that she's way out of her league after baiting Pam Bondi into a legal street fight. I can't pinpoint what James is thinking here. Even she can't be stupid enough to think that the Department of Justice was bluffing about how it would go about dealing with Democrats who tried to interfere with Trump's immigration agenda. She's probably just so used to being able to play mini-tyrant in New York that she's begun to think that she is untouchable. This isn't going to go well for her.

Advertisement

Over at RedState, my colleague Streiff writes about Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem groin-kicking the FEMA wing of the Deep State.

I wrote about White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt being battle ready:

Ms. Leavitt, on the other hand, is ready for anything they throw at her. Press secretaries for Republican presidents can't be DEI flunkies like Psaki and Jean-Pierre because they're walking into a hostile environment every time they give a briefing.

All of the women in Trump's administration are prepared for the nonsense that the Democrats have promised to hit them with. Newly Republican Tulsi Gabbard has only had her new gig since yesterday, she'll no doubt get around to freaking out the Democrats by doing something that's good for the whole country.

Republican women tend to be tougher than most Democrats because of all of that merit-based weirdness we do over on this side. No box-checking climb up the political ladder for the GOP women. The Democrats' obsession with placing diversity at the top of the priority list means that even their most accomplished women will be dogged by an asterisk.

Thus far in the New Trump Order, it's Elon Musk's face that the Democrats see in their nightmares. The monsters under their beds are about to get a decidedly feminine and attractive makeover.

Everything Isn't Awful

Goats, man.

Lincoln’s Warning Still Holds True for Dems Today

Democrats Feel the Heat as Trump Continues to Win

How the Hell Else Are You Going to Reform Government Spending? The Left Has No Answers

Exquisite Veritas Via Disgraced CNN Hack

Did Joe Biden Even Want Peace in Ukraine?

What Ruin the Communists Wrought on Confiscated South African White-Owned Farms

Advertisement

