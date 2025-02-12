Dumbest TDS Hot Take This Week…So Far: The 'Wrong People'

Welcome to the next phase of my "Trump Derangement Syndrome Meltdown of the Week" column. That was always intended to run just through the end of the 2024 election cycle. As we are all too well aware, however, the meltdown situation with the poor dears on the Left has gotten much, much worse now that President Trump is large and in charge again.

Ain't it grand?

Monitoring and mocking the leftist bias and mental unwellness in the mainstream media is still my bailiwick here, so the meltdown column was never really going away. I just wanted to rebrand it for the Trump 47 era. Yes, the new name of the column is intended to sound like I'm rambling—because I was when I said something like it to a friend the other day.

Seriously, my daily trips through the Opinion sections of The New York Times and The Washington Post feel more like I'm reading a shrink's case notes than ever before. I should be able to count these as clinical intern hours in psychology. The Democrats who are in charge of the party and its media narrative wing have decided that their departure from reality was taken with a one-way ticket. Because they are animalistic ideologues who run on a fuel mixture of hate and ignorance, they've decided to see if they can extend their wandering in the TDS rage desert.

Naturally, I would love for them to stay there.

The new branding opens things up for me. The firehose of stupidity being blasted from the Democrats and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media is giving me more material than ever to work with. The number of these columns I could do every week is really only limited by my typing speed and need for sleep. (Full disclosure: I'm mortal.)

We will kick off TDS Column 2.0 with an Opinion piece by Carlos Lozada in The New York Times. He's part of the Coastal Media Bubble™ human centipede that makes leftist opinion writing so banal. Lozada was at WaPo for 17 years before he decided to be a Dem propaganda pimp for the Times.

The title of Lozada's TDS hot take is "Apparently, America Is Full of the Wrong Kind of People." As is often the case with these screeds, we need only look at the first paragraph or two:

In its early days, the second Trump administration is delivering a clear message: The United States is full of the wrong kind of people. Federal civil servants, for example, have been deemed the wrong kind of people. Their political and ideological allegiances are questionable, their ideas destructive and their low-productivity jobs not worth their salaries. Too many are lawbreakers or just “evil.” Whether they toil at U.S.A.I.D. or the Treasury, the C.I.A. or the F.D.A., in Washington or throughout the country, they should look upon that fork in the road and opt to resign. In some cases, they should be purged.

Let us all pause for a moment for an extended bout of eye-rolling.

This is boilerplate MSM propaganda shtick. A bullied victim class must be created for them to make any kind of political response. The Democrats are nothing (nothing, I tell you!) without victimhood.

Lozada's column is so full of feelings-journal crap that I could pluck something out of every paragraph that's mock-worthy. He even gets around to whining about Sarah Palin. Yes, it's that sad. MSM rants about Sarah Palin are an Obama-era throwback, proving that the media hack doing the ranting has never had an original thought in his or her head.

In the previously consequence-free world of the Democrats, the issue is never the issue. It's a twisted reality in which upholding the law, ferreting out bureaucratic waste, or adhering to biological truths have no value whatsoever because feelings might get hurt in the process. I'll have more on the consequences now being introduced to the Democrats in the column I'm writing as soon as this one is done.

As I wrote in Monday's Morning Briefing, identifying and eliminating waste at the federal level should be something that is easy for most people to get on board with. We're all paying for it, after all. True, the people who are committing the fraud and waste will have their hides chafed, but grifters always run the risk of being found out. It's part of the gig.

The article ignores the fact that the bureaucrats that President Trump, Elon Musk, and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) are going after have been acting like real scumbags. They're disobeying work directives and the law with abandon. They're calling for violence in the streets. If they were the upright citizens that Lozada seems to think they are, they would be making impassioned pleas for their jobs using the proper channels and — let's get super crazy here — facts supporting their continued existence.

Instead, Democratic leaders are calling for street fights.

Before Lozada filled his diaper over Sarah Palin, he predictably brought up the anchor babies, which are the Democrats' get-out-of-jail-free card. All sins and illegal activities are to be forgiven if people who lawlessly enter the country produce offspring. A former comedy club owner I know tried this in Canada after he closed his club. It was all part of a grand plan to get "free" healthcare. He and his second wife moved to Canada, had a baby, then held out their hands to the Canadian government.

The Canadian government slapped their hands and told them to get their freeloading a**es back to the United States. MEANIES.

Sorry, Carlos, cute babies don't mitigate the horror created by your open-borders fetish.

Of course, none of these people are inherently the wrong kinds of people, as Lozada insists. They are, however, doing the wrong kinds of things. OK, the anchor babies themselves aren't; they're merely pawns being used in a criminal enterprise. It's still wrong to do wrong things, and the Democrats are struggling with the adjustment to that reality.

The fiction about Trump having a dark view of America and a lot of its people isn't the easy sell for the MSM that it was eight years ago. Real Americans know who is on their side, and it's not Lozada and his fellow TDS-sufferers in the media. President Trump has their backs, and everything that Lozada is upset about proves that.

