The Morning Briefing: Low-T Dem Wusses Stupidly Think They're in Shape for a Fight

Oh no, the Democrats are angry with us. Worse yet, they appear to be fighting mad. Whatever shall we do?

The schadenfreude I've enjoyed since January is now being tempered ever so slightly by the incessant tantrum-throwing by the sore loser Democrats. Yes, their tantrums do occasionally lead to schadenfreude spikes, but they're getting a little repetitive. I thought they were bereft of ideas before the election, now they're running out of ways to complain. That's typically their strong suit.

Because they are a hive mind, Democrats' outbursts are always in scripted sync. That only adds to their shtick's tedium.

Since it worked so well for them in the election, the Democrats have decided to stick with rage as their only plan for anything ever. They are in a fighting mood now, as they are fond of reminding us.

This is from Robert:

Less than two weeks ago, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-Of Course) called upon people to fight the “extreme MAGA Republican agenda” not just “legislatively” and “in the courts” but “in the streets.” The Trump White House has demanded that Jeffries apologize for inciting violence, and of course, Jeffries did not do so. And now yet another House Democrat has said much the same thing that Jeffries said. Do these people want to incite a new civil war? If they don’t, they certainly seem to like playing with rhetorical fire. Fox News reported that Rep. Kweisi Mfume (D-Victimhood), a longtime leftist leader who was first elected to the House in 1987, left in 1996 to become president of the NAACP, and returned to the House in 2020, spoke at a rally in Baltimore on Monday. Mfume railed against Elon Musk’s efforts to end waste and fraud in government and called the Department of Government Efficiency the “department of government evil.”

Advertisement

Yes, those are fighting words, but I don't feel much real fighting spirit behind them. Oh, I know that they hate us, I just don't see any of them having enough energy to so much as cross the street to give anyone their comeuppance. For years, Kweisi Mfume was one of the biggest mouths on the left and got a lot of attention. Now he's eclipsed by the likes of Squeaky Ocasio-Cortez's eternally gaping maw. He needed a reason to get in front of cameras again. He ain't fighting anybody.

Of course, the loudmouth elected Dems don't fight their own battles; they're exhorting the little people in the party to get out there and make life difficult for President Trump and his supporters. It's rough for them that a lot of their little people voted Trump-Vance last November. It's tough to whip up a mob when it's lost a lot of its mobbishness.

What's so ridiculous about this posturing from the Democrats is the notion that they're in any position to fight these days. They're leaning into their denial about what happened last November and are committing to being "One Stage of Grief" people.

Whenever Democrats win any election they claim to have a mandate. They see a one-vote victory as a sign that the voters gave them carte blanche to do whatever they feel is best for the hoi polloi. Again, Dems are rarely seen in the vicinity of reality. The Republicans do actually have a mandate right now. When the Democrats screech about Trump's agenda, they're telling a lot of their fellow citizens to take a hike. Hearts and minds are not on their side.

Advertisement

The protests that they've managed to get going have been beyond anemic. A recent one saw a small gathering of people being led in chants by Reps. Al Green and Maxine Waters, along with Sen. Chuck Schumer. The three of them have a combined age of 237. Nothing inspires righteous passion for political resistance like a sleepy trio from The Villages trying to rap on Talent Night.

Are we quaking in our boots yet?

Over at our sister site Twitchy, my colleague Warren Squire has a post about a recent anti-DOGE protest that didn't quite live up to expectations, despite having a huge labor union involved. There are no organic protests on the Left. They're all astroturfed and largely aided and abetted by Big Labor. Even that formula isn't working for them now.

Let the Dems keep threatening a rumble in the streets. Nobody is sweating a fight with a bunch of dudes who think men can have babies.

Everything Isn't Awful

Trump Broke Him/Her/They/Them/Zher

Anderson's gone.

🚨 WOW... Chris Sununu was just called a "d*ck" by Anderson Cooper over DOGE.



COOPER: Some of the details, like millions for hotels, it's actually not...



SUNUNU: You mean the FEMA money for migrants? That's OK now?



COOPER: I'm not saying it's OK, don't put words in my mouth.… pic.twitter.com/MCNAnRLMkR — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 12, 2025

Bee Me

The broads are gonna love this.

Workplace Win: Trump Says It’s OK To Call Female Coworkers ‘Toots’ https://t.co/mgEsfutSCn pic.twitter.com/W5YuQHjfTL — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) February 11, 2025

The Kruiser Kabana

