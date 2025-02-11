Today, Trump Made the World a Safer Place and the Middle East Primed for Peace

Jordan’s King Abdullah has just agreed to taking in some “Palestinians” according to President Trump’s Gaza plan. Spoken about for the first time publicly less than a week ago, Trump's plan was met with absolute refusals from Jordan, and the other Arab nations. But today, the first of those refusals is changing into acceptance.

This is just another instance of Trump winning and truly making America great and the world a safer place.

Abdullah agreed to immediately take 2,000 sick children into Jordan from Gaza. Not only is this a humanitarian move, but it is the opening for all of the people from Gaza who will be displaced to start to have a real home in their true ancestral land of Jordan and Egypt. Abdullah would not directly answer how many other Gazans would be welcomed into Jordan and repeatedly dodged giving a straight answer when asked that specific question. What the king did say is that the Arab nations will be coming to the White House to discuss the plan, and Trump expressed his confidence that they would all find a solution to this decades-old challenge.

The joint press conference by Abdullah and Trump follows on the heels of two other major announcements regarding Gaza and the international world. Prime Minister Netanyahu has made it clear that he is in perfect harmony with our President and that Hamas must release all hostages by this Saturday, or the ceasefire will be considered over. While Trump said that if this happens “all hell will break loose,” Netanyahu did not go quite that far. But he did make it clear that Israel is preparing to be much stronger against Hamas than they were during the Biden regime, and the IDF is preparing right now for that circumstance should it be needed.

But that's not the only win that occurred today! Trump’s envoy Steve Witikoff is on his way back to America right now from Russia with Mark Fogel. Fogel is an American teacher who has been detained in Russia since 2021. The last administration either ignored or was impotent in trying to get this American citizen back home, but in another display of Trump succeeding, Fogel will be reunited with his family this evening.

Although it seems impossible, the problems in the Middle East really are not insurmountable. But a two-state solution has always been an impossibility. As long as there has been a “victim” of “Palestinians” that was being used by the world as a tool to destroy Israel, it could never work. Trump has realized the propaganda myth of this made up concept of Palestinians and Palestine, and his solution for the challenges in Gaza is brilliant. It is the one pathway that has always made sense to creating a lasting peace in the region.

Many people, myself included, believe that God's hand was present in helping Donald Trump avoid a bullet in Butler, Pa.. Whether that is true or not, it is clear that the changes happening in the world, even just today, are clear evidence that Divinity is again standing with America.

