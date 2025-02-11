Homan Suspects That the FBI Is Behind ICE Raid Leaks

Amid the regular celebrations of the early Trump administration victories, there is growing horror that the federal rot runs as deep as it does. I suspect that as the first 100 days wind down, we will not only be "tired of winning" but also tired of saying, "I knew it was bad, but not that bad!"

The latest foray into "that bad" came as immigration czar Tom Homan made the revelation that his people likely had a bead on who has been leaking information about ICE raids and tipping off the subjects, including gang members. Appearing on "Hannity," Homan said that the culprits were likely people in the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Tom Homan says that information surrounding the leaker of the California ICE raid memo “tends to lean towards the FBI.”pic.twitter.com/2UuRs7MAFM — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 11, 2025

According to the National Pulse, one of the ICE raids in question was Operation Compliance in Los Angeles, which was anticipated to be one of the biggest enforcement operations in the last three years. ICE officers expected to arrest thousands of illegal immigrants in that raid. Among their ranks were gang members and known criminals. That raid was hindered because of a leak that alerted the illegals.

The second incident was a roundup of members of the Tren de Aragua gang in Colorado. Members of that gang made the news for taking over apartment complexes in Aurora. Tren de Aragua members have been located in places around the U.S. and have become known for their violent crimes. In the case of the Colorado operation, gang members were tipped off and able to flee before ICE arrived. DHS Secretary Kristi Noem was adamant about who was to blame in a post on X on Monday.

The FBI is so corrupt. We will work with any and every agency to stop leaks and prosecute these crooked deep state agents to the fullest extent of the law. https://t.co/HNW1ujf0Gd — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) February 9, 2025

This situation obviously presents new problems for Homan, who is already faced with a herculean task. If what Homan alleges is true, ICE is not just dealing with opposition from churches, activist groups, mayors, the mainstream media, and the usual suspects. ICE now has to clear the hurdles of not only dissent but sabotage from within the ranks of the FBI. It would appear that for whatever reason, there are people within the DOJ, and likely elsewhere, for whom gang activity, human and drug trafficking, and 300,000 missing children are "acceptable losses." And then, of course, there is the issue of terrorists who have infiltrated the U.S. with plans that would likely make you shudder when revealed.

Once the leakers are brought to justice, it will not only be interesting but infuriating to learn of their motives. Were they on the take? Are they holdovers and Garland loyalists who are sworn to derail the Trump administration agenda whenever and wherever possible? Or do they consider themselves to be compassionate, underground heroes trying to protect the dreamers and "undocumented residents"* no matter the collateral damage?

At least when they were kicking down pro-lifers' doors and investigating school board parents, these people could have fallen back on the lame and cowardly excuse that they were "just following orders." It would have been weak sauce, but at least they would have been able to plead that they were just cogs in the wheel. That's hardly an excuse, but it is the go-to they could have used. In this case, the leakers were not following orders. To that end, when they are caught and named, they should have to explain themselves not just to DHS, the DOJ, and the American people but to the families of Laken Riley and Jocelyn Nungaray, the residents of the Aurora apartment complex, and everyone who has suffered at the hands of criminal illegals.

*That's Mayorkas' phrase, not mine.