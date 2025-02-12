Lee Zeldin Just Discovered $20 Billion Laundered by the Biden Admin

In a video announcement shared to social media Wednesday evening, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin revealed that approximately $20 billion in taxpayer funds have been discovered laundered into external financial institutions during the Biden administration.

Zeldin underscored the urgency of accountability, declaring, “One of my very top priorities at EPA is to be an excellent steward of your hard-earned tax dollars. There will be zero tolerance of any waste and abuse.”

The controversy goes back two months when a video of a Biden EPA appointee referring to taxpayer funds as “gold bars” being “tossed off the Titanic” went viral.

“The gold bars were tax dollars, and tossing them off the Titanic meant the Biden administration knew they were wasting it,” he explained.

“Fortunately, my awesome team at EPA has found the gold bars,” he stated. "This scheme was the first of its kind in EPA history and it was purposefully designed to obligate all of the money in a rush job with reduced oversight even further. This pot of $20 billion was awarded to just eight entities that were then responsible for doling out your money to NGOs and others at their discretion, with far less transparency."

Zeldin specifically called out the Climate United Fund, which received nearly $7 billion from this pot. He posed vital questions about funding decisions, potential conflicts of interest, and the involvement of former Biden staffers.

“Let me make one thing abundantly clear. At this point, there is zero reason to suspect any wrongdoing by the bank,” Zeldin said. “Here's my position as EPA Administrator: the financial agent agreement with the bank needs to be instantly terminated and the bank must immediately return all of the gold bars that the Biden administration tossed off the Titanic.”

“We will review every penny that has gone out the door,” Zeldin declared, indicating that necessary measures would be taken to restore oversight and accountability. “I will be referring this matter to the Inspector General’s office and will work with the Justice Department as well. The days of irresponsibly shoveling boatloads of cash to far-left activist groups in the name of environmental justice and climate equity are over.”

Zeldin made it clear that the financial agreements with external entities are under scrutiny, emphasizing that “the financial agent agreement with the bank needs to be instantly terminated and the bank must immediately return all of the gold bars that the Biden administration tossed off the Titanic.” He insisted that EPA must reassume full responsibility for these funds.

“This administration takes its obligations under the law as seriously as it gets,” Zeldin stated, reiterating his determination to retrieve control of what he deemed “your gold bars.” Closing with a message of optimism for American society, Zeldin declared, “As President Trump has vowed, we are going to usher in a new golden age of American success for the citizens of every race, religion, color, and creed.”