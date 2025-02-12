BOOM! Pam Bondi Announces Charges Against Kathy Hochul and Letitia James

On Wednesday, Attorney General Pam Bondi made headlines during her inaugural press briefing, where she delivered a powerful message to New York Democrats protecting illegal immigrants by announcing that charges have been filed against Gov. Kathy Hochul, Attorney General Letitia James, and DMV Commissioner Mark Schroeder.

Advertisement

Bondi made it clear that the Department of Justice is taking aggressive action to enforce immigration laws and hold states accountable.

“This is a new DOJ, and we are taking steps to protect Americans, American citizens, and angel moms like the mom standing right behind me,” Bondi said. “New York has chosen to prioritize illegal aliens over American citizens. It stops. It stops today.”

Bondi pointed to legal action already taken against Illinois, saying, “As you know, we sued Illinois, and New York didn’t listen. So now you’re next.” She warned that the consequences of the state’s policies have been devastating.

“Millions of illegal aliens with violent records have flooded into our communities, bringing violence and deadly drugs with them,” Bondi stated.

She then introduced Tammy Nobles, an angel mom whose daughter, Kayla Hamilton, was murdered by an MS-13 gang member in 2022.

“Tammy is an angel mom. Her beautiful daughter Kayla, Kayla Hamilton, was murdered by an MS-13 member in 2022,” Bondi said. “Kayla had just turned 20 years old—just turned 20 years old—and she was raped and murdered by someone who should not have been in our country. Yet he was released, flown to Maryland, where he committed this violent murder.”

Advertisement

Bondi urged Americans to listen to Nobles’ story. “I just want you to hear from… I want you to hear from Tammy. Tammy represents not only herself and her family, but all of the great angel moms around this country who have suffered because of what the Biden administration did. And it is over.”

Her remarks made it clear that the DOJ is taking a hard stance against states that defy federal immigration law, vowing accountability and action.

After Nobles spoke, Bondi warned states intent on protecting illegals that they will suffer the consequences. “If you don't comply with federal law, we will hold you accountable,” she said. “We did it to Illinois. Strike one. Strike two is New York. And if you are a state not complying with federal law, you're next.”

Related: Aren't We All Sick of Mitch McConnell's Betrayals?

“Get ready,” Bondi continued. “And the great men and women of law enforcement are standing behind me today. We have FBI, DEA, ATF agents—they put their lives on the line every single day to protect us. And what New York has, they have green light laws, meaning they're giving a green light to any illegal alien in New York, where law enforcement officers cannot check their identity if they pull them over. Law enforcement officers do not have access to their background. And if these great men and women pull over someone and don't have access to their background, they have no idea who they're dealing with. And it puts their lives on the line every single day.”

Advertisement

Bondi added, “Violent criminals, gang members, drug traffickers, human smugglers will no longer terrorize the American people. And that is why we are here today. You will be held account accountable if you do not follow federal.”

A new era of accountability has begun