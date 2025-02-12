Aren't We All Sick of Mitch McConnell's Betrayals?

On Wednesday, Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) made headlines for all the wrong reasons. In a blatant display of disloyalty, he voted ‘no’ on Tulsi Gabbard's confirmation to become the next director of national intelligence. While the Senate ultimately approved her appointment with a narrow 52-48 vote, McConnell stood alone as the sole Republican saboteur against a qualified nominee whom President Trump put forward.

This is not the first time McConnell has shown his true colors; let’s not forget he was also one of the three senators who voted against Pete Hegseth’s confirmation as defense secretary. However, both Sens. Collins (R-Maine) and Murkowski (R-Alaska) supported Gabbard on Wednesday.

Shortly after Wednesday's vote, McConnell couldn’t help but lash out at Gabbard, illustrating perfectly the disconnect between establishment Republicans and the conservative base. McConnell’s actions reveal just how willing he is to undermine the agenda of a Republican president in favor of his own misguided loyalties.

I know that McConnell and Trump have their issues, but I’m not sure what McConnell thinks being a tool of the Democrats is going to do for his legacy.

His reluctance to support strong, capable leaders like Gabbard signals a troubling trend within the GOP — one that favors the status quo over refreshing, bold leadership.

McConnell voiced strong concerns over Tulsi Gabbard’s confirmation as director of national intelligence, arguing that her record and policy positions make her unfit for the role.

“The Senate’s power of advice and consent is not an option; it is an obligation, and one we cannot pretend to misunderstand,” McConnell said in a statement. “When a nominee’s record proves them unworthy of the highest public trust, and when their command of relevant policy falls short of the requirements of their office, the Senate should withhold its consent.”

McConnell emphasized the critical role of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), which, he noted, plays a central part in shaping national security decisions and overseeing intelligence operations. He argued that Gabbard had failed to demonstrate the competence necessary for such a high level of responsibility.

“In my assessment, Tulsi Gabbard failed to demonstrate that she is prepared to assume this tremendous national trust,” he said.

Pointing to what he described as past lapses in judgment, McConnell warned of the risks of appointing a DNI who might undermine the credibility of intelligence assessments given to the president.

“The nation should not have to worry that the intelligence assessments the President receives are tainted by a Director of National Intelligence with a history of alarming lapses in judgment,” he cautioned.

Gee, it’s not like Trump nominated James Clapper.

He also criticized Gabbard’s positions on key security threats, including her stance on whistleblower Edward Snowden, China’s aggression in the Indo-Pacific, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Edward Snowden’s treasonous betrayal of the United States and its most sensitive lawful intelligence activities endangered sources, methods, and lives,” he said.

Regarding Japan, he stressed the importance of America’s alliance, adding that “the risk of conflict in the region is the product of Chinese aggression, not western ‘threat inflation.’” On Russia, he was unequivocal: “Russia’s escalation of its unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine threatens American interests and is solely the responsibility of Vladimir Putin.”

McConnell concluded by expressing hope that Gabbard would rise to the challenge despite his reservations.

“Beginning today, the brave men and women of America’s intelligence community will turn to Director Gabbard for principled leadership and sounder judgment in the service of America’s interests and national security,” he said. “I join all of them in hoping that she rises to the immense responsibilities of her office.”

In the Trump era, conservatives don't just like winning; they’re getting used to it. Dinosaurs like McConnell are obsolete. Let’s hope that McConnell rises to the occasion and retires.