And the Winner for 'Best in Show' Is...

Sarah Anderson | 1:15 PM on February 12, 2025
AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File

I wouldn't call myself a huge fan of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show — I generally prefer pound puppies to pure breeds — but I do like to see the different breeds. And I've learned over the years that the dogs are often treated better than groups like PETA have led me to believe in the past. But if I was a judge of dogs, I'd choose all of them. What can I say? I love dogs.  

Plus, I've been watching this DOGE subcommittee hearing and needed a break — if I have to hear Melanie Stansbury or Jasmine Crockett screech about Elon Musk one more time... well, I'm pretty sure I'd lose my job here if I finished that sentence. So, let's take a brief break from the "real news" of the day and look at cute dogs. 

Cutting right to the chase, Monty the Giant Schnauzer, was this year's winner of the "Best in Show" title, making him the 149th dog to earn it. 

Here's what we know about this big beautiful boy. Katie Bernardin is Monty's owner, and all you have to do is visit her Instagram account to see that he's definitely a beloved part of the family. I don't want to disrespect her privacy too much, but there's a sweet picture of him there with her newborn, among other great photos, like this one: 


You'll also notice that this isn't Monty's first rodeo. He's been racking up awards at multiple dog shows over the last year. 

As a matter of fact, this was "Monty the Magnificent's" third entry at Westminster. "The puppy did the damn thing," Bernardin said upon receiving the award. While he's won "Best in Show" in the Working Group category every single time, this is his first year taking home the big prize. He's definitely a handsome guy. 

The runner-up or "Reserve" was Bourbon the Whippet, who came out of retirement to win "Best in Show" in the Hound Group. What a cutie. 

Here's something I didn't know: The Westminster show is considered the second-oldest continuous sporting event held in the United States after the Kentucky Derby. 

RelatedAn Empty House and a Broken Heart: Saying Goodbye to My Best Friend

As I've said, I've only ever had shelter and rescue dogs, but I've been a big fan of the Newfoundland breed for years. I think they're beautiful, and I love larger breeds. I also enjoy having dogs who like to swim with me, and Newfoundlands are notorious for their love of the water. Maybe one day, I'll have one, but in the meantime, I'll just admire them from afar.  

Well, thanks for indulging me on this break from the "real news." I guess I'll get back to this DOGE hearing now. But first, where are my fellow dog lovers? Any dog show fans out there? Anyone have a favorite breed? Let me know in the comments. 

Sarah Anderson

Sarah Anderson has worked as a freelance writer and journalist for 15 years. When she's not writing, you can find her hanging out on her small farm, swimming, traveling, obsessing over a football game, or listening to Tom Petty.

