The Morning Briefing: Never Mind the Weather — It's a Bright and Sunny Day for America

Happy Inauguration Day, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Shervyn was unwavering in his belief that Hamburger Helper's best days were still ahead of it.

I would like to begin by thanking my friend and colleague Chris Queen for handling last Friday's Briefing so I could spend some quality time day-drinking with my family. In case you missed it, Chris was celebrating the coming end of "our long national nightmare." Here we are, finally able to confirm that the light at the end of the tunnel isn't an oncoming train. I think I speak for all true lovers of freedom when I say, "Whew."

After a couple of days away from social media I posted something on X last night that really sums up how I feel:

What a relief it will be when 2020 finally ends tomorrow. — SFK (@stephenkruiser) January 20, 2025

I've written a lot about how the strain and drain of the Biden years made it feel as if the worst of 2020 was playing on a loop. It was impossible to separate the COVID-19 pandemic and Joe Biden — both were plagues that were intent on making people miserable. Both succeeded.

When President-elect Donald Trump takes the oath of office and sheds the "elect" today we can begin to put all of that behind us. Liberty is once again on the menu and Trump has promised to serve up generous portions of it to a grateful nation. Well, the sane people are grateful, anyway. Those who aren't celebrating his return to office are too slow to realize that they will also benefit from having a real president again.

Democrats have never handled being booted from power well. They're going to be even worse now after having gotten to play tyrants during the Wuhan Chinese Bat Flu and in service of the criminal cabal that has been running Joe Biden's brain for the past four (Was it really only four?!?!?) years.

Robert writes that Time Magazine is offering the poor dears some ideas about how to cope with the return of ORANGE MAN BAD. Spoiler alert: "Grow the hell up" isn't one of Time's suggestions.

The Democrats' misery is well-deserved, of course. It would be disingenuous of me to say that I wish I wasn't reveling in all of the flailing that they're doing as they struggle with choosing whether to rend their garments or soil them. As my Townhall colleague and friend Matt Vespa wrote in a post about the anti-Trump "People's Protest" in Washington, "This seemingly endless cycle of political immaturity and ineffectiveness is grade-A entertainment."

I've seen a lot of video and photos from the protest and, put mildly, perpetual outrage is rough on attractiveness. They shouldn't worry so much about abortion over on that side — lefty protesters are walking advertisements for birth control.

But enough about them. Today is a day of celebration. The weather isn't cooperating at all, forcing the ceremonies indoors. I'm in Michigan at the moment, and can attest to the fact that nobody should be outside in this nonsense. This polar vortex is obviously a Democrat.

No amount of frigid weather can ruin the warm glow that those of us on the conservative side of the American political aisle are feeling this morning. Sure, it would be nice if the planet could do some of that heating that the climate change pimps are always caterwauling about, but at least we no longer live in a time when we have to kill animals to make our winterwear. We'll adjust.

We can sit back and enjoy watching the Trump 47 era launch like a rocket. This is from Rick:

Trump aides are calling it "Shock and Awe." There will be 100 executive orders (EO) and other executive actions starting Monday, Jan. 20.

That's a lot of commemorative first-day pens for any president.

My colleagues and I will be doing one of our legendary live blogs during the Inauguration Day festivities. We're going to kick it all off around 11:30 AM EST. It will be linked at the top of the homepage. We've had a few epic live blogs in the last year, especially on election night. To get the full experience, it's more fun to be a VIP subscriber and jump in the comments. Today, you can receive a GINORMOUS 74% discount when you subscribe and use the promo code POTUS47.

The good times are back, and we would love to have you join us for all of them.

Dog's reaction to meeting best friend's babies for the first time..🐈🐶 pic.twitter.com/tGIEbwwawq — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) January 18, 2025

Chicago mayor reiterates opposition to incoming Trump admin's immigration reform https://t.co/hFYiTKzvVI — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 19, 2025

Life Hack: Save Money On Home Improvements By Not Doing Them https://t.co/kuk3wAZX4A pic.twitter.com/HaDCobN78D — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) January 18, 2025

The Good Shepherd pic.twitter.com/tP4UeFvRYI — Henry Tanner (@artisttanner) January 5, 2025

The great Bob Uecker died last Thursday. Since I was off on Friday, I didn't get to post an in memoriam video. He gets Mel Brooks to do a spit take here.