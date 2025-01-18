If Biden Had Been a Successful President…

Old Joe Biden is about to make his final shuffle out the door of the White House, and not a moment too soon. Inside his decomposing regime as it entered its final weekend, the mood was grim. Instead of feeling satisfaction at a job well done, regime wonks are clearing out their offices amid overriding feelings of dissatisfaction, loss, and failure. And for that, every patriotic American can be thankful.

NBC News reported Thursday that it’s “like a morgue” inside Old Joe’s White House and that longtime Democrat hatchet man James Carville was ready to shed bitter tears for what might have been: “The Joe Biden story,” the ophidian strategist lamented, “is one of the great tragedies of American politics. I really mean that. He should be having a glorious, well-deserved, highly acclaimed retirement. And he’s not. It’s hard to blame anybody but him.”

Whoever gets the blame ought to get the Presidential Medal of Freedom, for Biden’s failure to implement his full agenda has given the nation nothing less than a new lease on life. If Old Joe had been as successful in transforming his desires into reality as, say, FDR, America in Jan. 2025 would be well on its way to being a one-party state in which dissent from the elites’ political agenda would be a crime. The bullet that we dodged on Nov. 5 was of that magnitude: the election of Kamala Harris could very well have been the end of America as a free society.

Now, there is a great deal of controversy on this point, and in fact, the 2024 election was remarkable in that both sides were claiming that if the opposing candidate won, it would be the beginning of a new, authoritarian America in which dissent was not permitted. Only one side, however, was telling the truth.

Consider, for example, what Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg just revealed about how the Biden regime pressured him to censor dissenting voices during the COVID hysteria: “Basically these people from the Biden administration would call up our team and like scream at them and curse, and it’s like, these are documented, it’s all kind of out there.” Their screaming and cursing were over their demands that those who disagreed with their opinions and policies must be silenced.

Zuckerberg played along, of course, as did the other social media giants, at least until Elon Musk bought Twitter. And that wasn’t the only way that the Biden regime acted against the freedom of speech. Almost as notorious as its social media meddling was its attempt to establish a Disinformation Governance Board, a cynical and sinister exercise in Orwellian doublespeak that would have classified dissent from the left’s agenda as “disinformation” and deep-sixed it accordingly.

Even in his dishonest and self-serving farewell address, Old Joe warned that “Americans are being buried under an avalanche of misinformation and disinformation enabling the abuse of power. The free press is crumbling. Editors are disappearing. Social media is giving up on fact-checking. The truth is smothered by lies told for power and for profit.” This was a particularly egregious lie even coming from so habitual a liar as Biden. If the man had an ounce of decency and honesty, he would admit that his own regime and its supporters have used the charge of “disinformation” to obscure unwelcome truths, as when 51 top intelligence agents proclaimed that Hunter Biden’s compromising laptop was “Russian disinformation.”

But not only does Biden possess not a shred of decency and honesty; he also, in true Orwellian fashion, uses the claim that he wants to guard us against disinformation as a cover for his own spreading of disinformation. This is exactly the same tactic as Old Joe’s claiming to be defending “our democracy” while simultaneously working assiduously to destroy it by putting his principal opponent on trial for an array of bogus crimes.

If the Biden regime’s efforts to stigmatize and criminalize dissent had been successful, and if Harris had been elected, the nation would be well on its way now to Venezuelaville. For lovers of freedom, all the lamentations about Biden’s failure are celebratory music. He was successful enough to see inflation skyrocket, our allies betrayed, and our standing in the world substantially diminished. For his every failure, we should thank a loving and merciful God.