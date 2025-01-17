Harris Says ‘Our Work Is Not Done,’ Refuses to Go Away

Politicians these days never seem to go away, even when they lose elections. The perks of staying near the centers of power are just too tempting to resist: lucrative book deals, eye-popping speaker’s fees, and — if you’re a leftist — fawning treatment from the establishment media, treating you if you were a sage dispensing the wisdom of the ages. So it’s not at all a surprise that outgoing vice president and failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris has announced that we are stuck with her for the foreseeable future. She may be leaving office on Monday, but she won’t be leaving the public eye, and really, who isn’t salivating at the prospect of more of her delicious word salads?

Fox News reported Friday that Harris sounded a defiant note as the day finally approaches when she and the Second Gentleman will have to vacate the vice president’s residence at the U.S. Naval Observatory. In the course of a lengthy orgy of self-praise, Harris noted that she and the nation’s second banana are planning to stick around inside the Beltway: "And I’m not going to go through the laundry list of all of our accomplishments. We know what they are. But I will tell you that everyone here has so much to be proud of, and our work is not done. And as you all know me, because we have spent long hours, long days, and months and years together, it is not my nature to go quietly into the night."

“Our work is not done.” What work is that, exactly? The work of betraying the nation by financing its enemies? Remember that three days after Harris’ campaign of joy, open borders, and socialist authoritarianism went down in flames in the presidential election, the Biden-Harris regime sent another $10 billion in once-frozen funds to the Islamic Republic of Iran, where they chant “Death to America” in the mosques every Friday.

At that time, Biden-Harris regime henchman Antony Blinken insisted that it was “in the national security interest of the United States” to send all this dough to Iran, which followed an earlier $10 billion that Old Joe and his cackling sidekick shipped over to the mad mullahs in March 2024.

State Department wonks insisted that Iran was only allowed to use the money for humanitarian needs, but in that, they were insulting the intelligence of the American people. Money is fungible. Even if the Islamic Republic uses the money only for humanitarian needs, that frees up $10 billion for other uses. The United States was funding the jihad against Israel on one hand while professing to oppose it on the other. Also, isn’t treason giving aid and comfort to the enemy? So how were these cash infusions for the Islamic Republic not treason?

Yet as Kamala announces that her “work is not done” and that she plans to be a pest harrying the Trump administration for the next four years, no one is asking her exactly what work she considers unfinished and intends to complete.

If Kamala’s unfinished work doesn’t include giving more aid and comfort to America’s enemies, maybe it has to do with the Biden-Harris regime’s efforts to destroy the freedom of speech. The outgoing regime was the most un-American presidency this nation has ever suffered through. Not only did it lead an unprecedented campaign of lawfare against the opposition leader, sending the nation into banana republic territory, but it also gave numerous other indications of wanting to criminalize opposition to its far-left policies. These included the abortive Disinformation Governance Board that would have policed speech that dissented from the leftist establishment’s perspective. The regime also sicced the FBI on angry parents protesting at school board meetings, worked with Twitter (X) and other social media giants to silence and deplatform people with opposing views, and even sent spies into Catholic churches to keep tabs on pro-lifers.

Harris was very much in the middle of all that. After the Disinformation Governance Board went belly-up in 2022, the New York Post reported that Harris would lead a new initiative that would be focused on “developing programs and policies” that would protect “political figures” from “disinformation,” “abuse” and “harassment.” This was treading dangerous ground in terms of the First Amendment, as “abuse” and “harassment,” to say nothing of “disinformation,” are subjective terms. What was to prevent the person who was charged with judging what constitutes them — Kamala Harris, evidently — from considering sharp criticism, or even any criticism at all, no matter how accurate or justified, to be abuse or harassment?

Related: Old Joe Biden Reminds Us Yet Again That Leftists Live in a World of Pure Fantasy

Then there is the border, of which she was the once- and never-czar. The Trump administration will be working to make it secure in order to protect Americans. You can be sure that Kamala, despite her inactivity as border czar, will be energetic in working to stop such efforts and keep the border open.

Harris said: "We have each taken on a life and a calling that is about doing work in the service of others and doing it in a way that is fueled, yes, with ambition; yes, with a sense of almost stubbornness about not hearing no; and knowing we can make a difference." Oh, she could still make a big difference, all right. That’s the worrisome thing.

Advertisement

Whatever damage Harris can do out of office, however, is nothing to what she could have done if she had become president.