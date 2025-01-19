An Architect Lays Out a Plan To Rebuild L.A., But do California Democrats Have the Guts to do it?

The same leaders whose authoritarian instincts encouraged decades of bad decision-making, setting the scene for this recent Caltastrophe, now say they'll be there to help Los Angeles homeowners to rebuild after the fires. It's hard not to laugh. These people couldn't even keep the water on, much less cull through building code arcana to get it done. Reducing regulation to rebuild is against the one-party rulers' nature. It's hard to remember a time when this environmental-progressive class of California leaders didn't try to rob, by a thousand ordinances and overlays, the rights of nearly every property owner, much less those by the coast.

Advertisement

If they're serious about making changes then this is their lucky day.

How should California leaders make up for its missteps and make these people whole? I consulted a Southern California coastal licensed and working architect who generously offered some moves to rebuild LA quickly. His name has been kept out of this story because, while he was willing to be identified, it seemed risky to reveal his name if Governor Gavin Newsom or his friends in high places decided to go after his license or project permits.

California leaders could take this architect's advice and also take a page out of the Donald Trump handbook and smooth the way to prosperity. But here's a question: will Newsom and Bass have the guts to do what it takes to rebuild?

Guts. Now there's a concept. Talentless mayor, Karen Bass, was a no-show when the fires broke out. Even when she knew disastrous winds were headed her city's way—and you can read the weather forecast for yourself— she ignored the warnings and boarded a plane for a junket to Ghana. Oh, the city will run itself! thought the woman who had never been an executive at any time before becoming mayor, unless you count her time as the LA chapter president of the Castro-front communist group Venceremos Brigade.

You sure know how to pick 'em, California!

Related: West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Should Trump Bail Out the Fire Caltastrophe?

Advertisement

Governor Gavin Newsom continues to be tested and is found wanting. When it counted, Newsom's public gut check revealed callowness and self-centeredness. When confronted with the inert response from Bass, Newsom replied, Hey, it ain't me!

The alarm about rebuilding LA was first voiced by podcaster and comedian Adam Carolla. From a hotel room where he was living after losing his home in the fires, Carolla issued a profane warning that California's deep blue voters will get churned up in the building regulatory machine and vote differently afterwards.

PJ Media colleague Rick Moran asked another good question: why did it take a disaster to start asking the right questions about overregulation?

There have been no adults in the room—except Rick Caruso, the guy you could have had as your mayor, LA.

Related: And Suddenly, Gavin Newsom's Electric Car Mandate Looks Pretty Dumb to LA Fire Victims

Do you know that when Caruso heard that weather forecast—the same one Karen Bass ignored— the man who developed the high-end Palisades Village complex and multiple other shopping centers, prepositioned water tenders and put private fire fighters on standby to save his home and his shopping center investments? His properties survived. And yes, they helped save other properties.

Where was the LAFD? Not predeployed, that's where. And there wasn't even water initially to fight the fires.

Advertisement

Gavin Newsom has at least taken a page from the Trump playbook and issued a swarm of executive edicts to protect citizens from the green police. Unless his successor reissues the executive orders, they die when Newsom leaves office at the end of 2026 or when the state of emergency ends.

Newsom watched last week as President-Elect Trump touted a businessman who vowed to spend between $10-20 billion to set up plants in the U.S. to power AI. For background, Trump vowed to prioritize winning the AI battle with China because it's essential to have freer people controlling it rather than people who want to kill and/or subjugate us. That is what one calls a strategic move. As a tactical matter, Trump promised to hold in abeyance environmental and other rules to get this done as he did during his deregulatory drive during his first term.

The point here is that if you don't have a country, money, or hegemony, you can't afford the luxury belief of letting your people die to save a shrub. Please make a note of it.

The architect said that Trump 45 streamlined federal EPA permitting, instituted National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) reforms to expedite environmental reviews, expedited environmental review appeals, and rewrote the rules to simplify permit processing for large infrastructure projects that came to be known as the FAST 41.

Advertisement

To his credit, Governor Newsom is attempting to copy some of what Hawaii did after the 2023 Lahaina fire. You'll recall that 2023 fire on Maui. That was when the person in charge of water, invoked "equity" to prevent any water from getting to the fire for five hours.

Related: Hey, LA — Bring on the Goats

We prefer that the government prioritize citizens over fake societal constructs made up by woke hobgoblins.

It took the state of Hawaii nine months to set up a streamlined permit processing after the Lahaina fire in August of 2023.

In April 2024, the special permit processing program opened and one month later the first building permit was issued.

Before Newsom's announced temporary changes and before the publication of this article, our architect recommended some of the things that Newsom has done:

Suspending California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) for damaged or destroyed properties

Waiving California Coast Act permitting requirements

Waiving them both through executive action during a state of emergency is great news, but our architect suggests ongoing changes going forward.

California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Streamlining CEQA should involve:

Exemptions and Categorical Exemptions: Projects that have minimal environmental impact or are consistent with prior environmental documents can qualify for exemptions, reducing the need for extensive environmental review. Ministerial Approvals: Certain projects that do not require discretionary approval can be expedited through ministerial processes. Senate Bill 375: This bill provides CEQA streamlining for projects that are consistent with sustainable community plans and transit priority projects.

Advertisement

As for the powerful and unelected California Coastal Commission that has turned into a regulatory monster, our architect suggested:

Reducing Review Timelines: Shortening the review process for housing and transportation projects to prevent unnecessary delays. Legislative Reforms Bills like SB 1077 and SB 689 aim to streamline the approval process for accessory dwelling units. Addressing Regulatory Overreach: Efforts to roll back some of the commission's regulatory powers to better align with state housing and climate goals.

"By addressing these specific codes," our architect says, "Newsom could help accelerate the rebuilding process while ensuring safety and sustainability."

Related: Shock Video: Newsom's 'Answer' to Hard L.A. Fire Questions Is to Censor People Asking Them

Newsom also asked building departments to come up with ways to streamline the process. Glad he asked, our architect also suggested that these building codes be changed to streamline the rebuilding process:

1. California Building Code (Title 24): Streamlining the approval process for construction projects, especially those related to rebuilding homes and infrastructure, could significantly speed up the rebuilding process. This could include reducing bureaucratic red tape and expediting permit approvals. 2. California Fire Code: Enhancing fire safety regulations and simplifying compliance requirements for new constructions could help ensure that rebuilt homes are better equipped to withstand future wildfires. This might involve updating fire- resistant materials and construction techniques. 3. California Residential Code: Focusing on residential construction standards, such as Section R337, which was introduced to replace Section 49 of the California Building Code in 2019, could improve fire safety requirements for homes in wildfire-prone areas. Streamlining these standards could help rebuild homes more quickly while ensuring they meet updated safety requirements. 4. California Green Building Standards Code (CALGreen): Promoting sustainable building practices while streamlining the approval process could help rebuild in an environmentally friendly manner. This could include incentives for using eco-friendly materials and energy-efficient designs.

Advertisement

Californians rightly wonder if Newsom, Bass, and the Democrat supermajority running this state are serious when they claim to be willing to relinquish some their power to citizens. Many people have doubts.

The LA Fire Department is now on site checking each of the thousands of damaged and 14,000 destroyed homes.





<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>





Become an insider at PJ Media and get behind the velvet rope by becoming a VIP Member. Our Inauguration sale gets you 74% off the regular VIP Membership price! Use the promo code POTUS47 when you click here.