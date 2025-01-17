West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Should Trump Bail Out the Fire Caltastrophe?

It's time for the West Coast, Messed Coast™ update! Portland stars as itself in another sitcom, Seattle sides with the illegal aliens, reader mail, fire rumors and conspiracies, and Gov. Gavin Newsom is getting ready to ask President Trump to bail out California for the left's self-inflicted wounds.

Bailouts

As I've reported since Tuesday night, January 7, there are myriad reasons why L.A. County fires burned out of control, taking thousands of homes and more than two dozen lives with them. Having been provided with the same information and science as the rest of the country, Newsom and his super majority Democrat-run legislature have made dumb decision after dumb decision, prioritizing luxury beliefs over safety for citizens.

Here are just a few examples:

And Suddenly, Gavin Newsom's Electric Car Mandate Looks Pretty Dumb to LA Fire Victims

Video: L.A. Fire Official Pleads With Homeless to Stop Setting Fires

Stunner: Why Was Pacific Palisades Reservoir EMPTY? It Gets Worse.

Where's the Water, Gavin?

'Lack of Leadership': L.A. Fire Vet Says No One Prepared Even After Extreme Wind Warnings

Stunner: California Saved a Shrub Instead of Protecting Humans From the L.A. Firestorm

Prioritizing critters, plants, and inedible fish while sacrificing human safety is chief among his biggest faults. Newsom has cut fire funding, as has Mayor Karen Bass. The state fire insurance commissioner's bad decisions have driven insurance companies out of writing new policies. Statewide and locally, the water policy has prioritized critters over firefighting. L.A. has half the firefighters that other big cities have. Equity and inclusion programs running rampant at both city hall and the fire department did nothing to make humans safe from fire.

The most basic requirement of any elected official is the safety and security of his citizens.

These elected officials and their apparatchiks in powerful bureaucracies have failed every test.

And they keep getting reinstated and elected.





And Newsom will want a bailout. He wants one so much that he withdrew his request for an EPA waiver to begin banning diesel-fueled trucks from California roads.

And as President-elect Trump settles back into the Oval Office on Monday, he'll need to consider the cost to the rest of the country being asked to pay for California's woke policies. Newsom says he envisions a Marshall Plan for L.A. 2.0 to reenvision the city for the future... because he's done such a good job with the city he has now. This, of course, makes everyone feel a little more nervous. Much like the Lahaina fire did for Maui residents.

Joe Biden has granted disaster aid from the feds, but Trump told podcaster and radio host Dan Bongino that he thinks he can accomplish a lot of the main objectives of his second term in one bill if he includes help for the L.A. fires.

Should he?

Not without strings attached.

This is why presidents should stay away from disasters

Trump is expected to tour the L.A. fire disaster after the inauguration, but let's hope he doesn't pull a Biden and lock down the airspace to prevent fire tankers from doing their jobs. That was the concern when Biden pulled into the Southern California airspace, locking down all flights.

In an interview on the Juicy Scoop podcast, TV personality Spencer Pratt, whose parents' home and his home were incinerated, watched the fire on the nearby hills for hours in the afternoon. He's been a witness to several fires in the area and had just helped save homes in a recent Malibu fire. He believed the tankers flying near Pacific Palisades were getting a good handle on the fire. Then, he says, they just bugged out.

Was it because of the wind or Joe Biden's air space restrictions?

I feel like I was out there for hours just like watching, [and] like they were doing good... so the planes were coming you felt good about the plan and then the planes left and this is where you know I know Juicy Scoop loves a good conspiracy. [S]o my neighbor, who's connected with law enforcement and whoever, said that the planes left because Biden was flying [into] town and there was a flight restriction. The fire department or whoever said no it was because it got too windy. I was on this hill where realistically I could have thrown an egg and hit these planes for hours so like I have the gauge of how windy it is. These pilots could have kept flying if people were shooting rockets at them. These dudes were Top Guns.

They are amazing pilots.

Amazing footage of planes and helicopters doing drops to put out the wild fires in LA, California - The Thread.



1/ DC-10 airtanker 914 N603AX coming over the hills following the leadplane: pic.twitter.com/r6mFy0FQnK — planatoli (@planatoli) January 12, 2025

I guess that will just about cover the flybys.

Biden's people say Hey, it wasn't us.

Antifa casting starting for the latest Portland sitcom

I'm kidding. There are no Antifa cast members that I'm aware of in the show "St. Denis Medical," a “'mockumentary' style similar to other comedies like “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation" that has been picked up for a second season. Indeed, the show isn't even filmed in Portland like "Portlandia" and "Grimm" were. But give them time.

What's the frequency, Seattle?

Just this week we were regaled with the story of how an illegal alien with a rap sheet as long as your sleeve tattoo is now a "person of interest" in the Eaton Fire that wiped out homes in the Altadena and Pasadena fires.

The man, seen with a propane torch setting recycled Christmas trees and garbage on fire, was held by neighbors until he was taken away. The Sanctuary State of California forbids the man from being handed over to ICE. But the Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers eventually got the suspect.

Rantz: Democrats embrace sanctuary status with new that law gives illegal immigrants unemployment benefit https://t.co/wkcYeQE2Zw — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) January 17, 2025

Comes now, Seattle Democrat Teresa Saldaña, who has introduced a bill in the legislature to award unemployment benefits to illegal aliens.

Now they want to come and not work.

I predict Seattle will star in one of these videos next.





Letters to West Coast, Messed Coast™

Your data on our citizenship is incorrect, Victoria.

I hope this email gets to you. Recently in your pj media article you wrote: " If California Democrats don't use the usurious amount of taxes jacked from citizens to help actual citizens then what good are they as leaders? " I'm 55 and a lifelong Californian. You must understand something. We are NOT citizens. We are subjects. We aren't governed. We are ruled. Wasn't always the case. Used to be the golden state. Please make a correction. :):) Cheers Rob Mandel

New, new math on my story about the empty reservoir at Pacific Palisades:

Good writing, but show some calculations that Adams, Quinones want to avoid... If the 3 one million gallon tanks ran dry by 3am Wednesday...that's about 8 hours water supply for the firemen... 117 million gallons is 39 times larger than the 3 - 1 million tanks... 39 x 8 hours = 13 days.... And Adams states the empty reservoir would have only help a little but not really stopped the disaster... Adams $450,000 salary- Quinones $750,000 salary Bass $ salary unknown? Caruso, her opponent, saved his real estate in Palasides by getting the place watered down... How the firechief gets to ignore the 117 million gal resrrvoir was drained " not her responsibility"… Adds up to mostly high paid salaries who got there by not stepping on the other high paid bosses mistakes. Print the math please! ... Thank u for listening...i live two states over where in 2022 government irresponsibility burned 325,000 acres and 1000's of homes in the infamous Calf Canyon/ Hermit Peak fire..

Thank you for writing in!

