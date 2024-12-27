The Morning Briefing: Dems Are in Disarray — Here's Hoping They Stay That Way

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends.

I hope everyone had a wonderful Christmas and Feast of St. Stephen.

Because the party that holds the White House historically doesn't do well in midterm elections, conventional wisdom dictates that the Republicans only have until 2026 to be ambitious with their agenda. Conventional wisdom isn't what it used to be, however, and historical political trends have been a bit wobbly for the last several years. For example, the Republicans weren't exactly world-beaters in the 2022 midterms.

President-elect Donald Trump is the wild card who has upended the regular order of the political universe, which means that the Democrats probably shouldn't pencil in recapturing the House in a couple of years. There's also the fact that the party has lost its way so badly that it may need more than just two years to become functional again.

There have been a few people on the Left who have been honestly assessing some of it went so horribly wrong for them this year and they aren't painting pretty pictures. This is from something that Matt wrote yesterday:

Doug Schoen, a former advisor to President Bill Clinton, is sounding the alarm over the current direction of the Democratic Party, warning that the party is facing a “systemic problem” that goes far beyond the issues of “woke” culture and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). Appearing on Fox News Wednesday, Schoen laid out his concerns, urging the party to return to fiscal responsibility and focus on issues that matter most to everyday Americans. Schoen highlighted the dramatic shift in the Democratic Party’s economic approach, contrasting it with the policies that defined the Clinton administration. “When Bill Clinton was president, we cut spending, we balanced the budget, we ran a surplus,” he said. “Now the Democrats have created the greatest deficit in history. And it’s ultimately what cost Kamala Harris and the Democrats control of the White House and the Congress.”

Many reliable Democratic voters have admitted that the pitiful state of the Biden-Harris economy drove them to vote for Trump. Not only did the Dems wreck the economy, they were in full-throated denial about having done so. Their flying monkeys in the mainstream media ran interference for them, essentially telling voters who expressed concerns about the economy that they were idiots.

The party also revels in its fiscal irresponsibility. Lacking any real message or viable candidates, they have been trying to buy votes. As we've seen with the recent spending fight, none of the elected Democratic officials are interested in changing their profligate spending ways.

Rick wrote about Democratic mega-fundraiser Lindy Li, who hasn't been pulling any punches since the election:

Li, a frequent critic of top Democrats like Bernie Sanders and a former rising star in the party, called the Democratic Party "a cult" after coming out in support of Trump defense secretary nominee Pete Hesgeth and getting hammered for it. The reaction was so toxic that she announced she was quitting the Democratic Party. "This past week has been harrowing for me," Li told Piers Morgan in Wednesday's "Uncensored" episode. "This Saturday, I went on ‘Fox & Friends,’ and I said, ‘Democrats have a stench of loser hanging over them.’ As soon as I said that, there were boycott campaigns against me. Unblock, unfollow campaigns."

The Dems are in need of more than just a quick rebranding and slick sales job from their friends in the media. They need a complete overhaul. The good news for the Republicans is that the Democratic elites are just as dishonest with themselves as they are with the voters. It's unlikely that they'll be able to admit what's truly wrong with the party for a while.

Trump and the GOP still need to be full-throttle next year. They can accomplish a lot while the Democrats are wandering around so lost.

An aggressive agenda might just help them buck historical trends in 2026, too.

Is a Disregard for Human Life a Real Reason to Leave the Country?

This Hanukkah, Pray for IDF Soldiers and Israeli Hostages

Court Orders Victims at California Women’s Prison to Refer to Male Attacker as ‘She’

Welcome to the Future: First Grid-Scale Fusion Reactor to Be Built in Virginia

Did Joe Biden Poke the Bear With the Federal Death Penalty?

Why Can't a Woman Win the Presidency? Try Running the 'Right' Woman

