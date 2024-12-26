A 'Stench of Loser' Hangs Over the Dems, Says Top Fundraiser Who Quit the Party

Shortly after Kamala Harris's loss in the presidential election, one of the top Democratic Party fundraisers and influencers made the startling (and unwelcome) suggestion that the Harris campaign should be held accountable for spending a billion dollars and ending up with $20 million in debt after losing an election that the fundraisers were told was "eminently winnable."

Advertisement

“This is a $1 billion — just a $1 billion disaster,” Lindy Li said during a Fox News interview. “It’s incredible, and I raised millions of that. I have friends that I have to be accountable to and to explain what happened because I told them it was a margin-of-error race,” she said. “I was promised — Jen O’Malley Dillon [Harris's campaign manager] promised all of us that Harris would win.”

EXIT STAGE LEFT: Top DNC fundraiser announces she's ditching the Democratic Party following attacks. @lindyli explains her decision and why she's personally had a "rightward shift." https://t.co/mJfVdoMl0O pic.twitter.com/fNtcrfJOA5 — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 24, 2024

Li, a frequent critic of top Democrats like Bernie Sanders and a former rising star in the party, called the Democratic Party "a cult" after coming out in support of Trump defense secretary nominee Pete Hesgeth and getting hammered for it. The reaction was so toxic that she announced she was quitting the Democratic Party.

"This past week has been harrowing for me," Li told Piers Morgan in Wednesday's "Uncensored" episode. "This Saturday, I went on ‘Fox & Friends,’ and I said, ‘Democrats have a stench of loser hanging over them.’ As soon as I said that, there were boycott campaigns against me. Unblock, unfollow campaigns."

Fox News:

Li told "Fox & Friends" that she felt Harris was "indulging in delusions" of making a political comeback amid party buzz of the vice president staging a 2026 gubernatorial or 2028 presidential run and that the Democratic Party was plagued by the "stench of loser" after November's defeat. The comment cost her forty thousand followers in four days and prompted an onslaught of slanderous attacks from Democrats, the same people she spent her whole career defending, she told Morgan. "People have called me a whore, the ‘C-word.’ They asked for me to be deported…," she revealed.

Advertisement

Leftists also accused her of being a "Communist spy" because she was born in China and moved to America when she was a child.

"They're calling me a spy for the regime that killed my great-grandfather, and these are the people who call themselves the social justice warriors," she told Morgan. "They're going headfirst into racism anytime someone dares to disagree with them. I want to be a part of the team that says men are men and women are women and men shouldn't play in women's sports."

Li was a member of the prestigious Democratic National Committee fundraising arm and raised "tens of millions of dollars for Harris and the Democrats." To say that she feels betrayed is an understatement.

"All these so-called Democrats, the party of inclusion, the party of diversity, masks off. And it's even worse because they pretend to occupy the moral high ground," she said. "They pretend to be so loving and caring and embracing of diversity but all of a sudden, when I dare to utter any criticisms of the goddess Kamala Harris, I get ostracized. Me, after having raised tens of millions of dollars for the party."

She continued, "My donors are pissed…it's my responsibility to ask what the hell happened with their money…these are legitimate questions, but no, in the cult, you can't ask questions. And leaving the Democratic Party or even questioning the Democratic Party is like leaving a cult. It's terrifying. I don't want to be a part of this craziness anymore. They're accelerating my rightward shift." Li said Democrats have nobody to blame but themselves for driving her and other prominent fundraisers out. "They're shrinking their tent. They're basically pushing me to bring my tens of millions of dollars that I've raised and can continue to raise to a different team that treats me better, that treats me with common decency.'

Advertisement

Is this a "Road to Damascus" moment for Li, or is she cynically "switching sides" because that's the direction the political winds are blowing? I'm a skeptic about politics and anyone associated with the industry. You can make a case for both a real or fake conversion.

There's no doubt that Li is bitterly disappointed about the election and is angry that her criticisms of the party have resulted in her falling from the top tier of influencers.

There's nothing MSNBC or Fox like more than a side-switcher. Expect to see Li a lot on Fox and other conservative networks.