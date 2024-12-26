The Morning Briefing 'Classic' — Dreams Can Come True

(Note: Rerunning a "Best Of" column on the 25th an 26th. I'll throw in a few fresh links and some holiday videos at the end. Other than that, I'm off and I wish you all a Merry Christmas and/or Happy Hanukkah!)

Top O' the Briefing

(This originally ran on September 23 of this year. The headline was "Daring to Dream of a Trump Win in Pennsylvania.")

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Spendwyqk was fast becoming known as the "Post-Breath Work Spirit Wrangler of Cuyahoga County."

After a nice, uneventful travel day, I thought it would be good to start off the week with something sort of upbeat. There will be plenty of time for pessimism in the weeks to come, after all.

One of my clearest and fondest memories from the 2016 presidential election involved the few minutes leading up to the announcement that Donald Trump had won the state of Pennsylvania, and the next several minutes after that. The looks on the faces of the mainstream media talking heads are forever etched in my mind. They knew what the Trump victory in the Keystone State meant, and the sheer panic was delicious.

My good friend and partner in thought crime Stephen Green and I have been less than optimistic about Trump's chances in Pennsylvania whenever we discuss them on "Five O'Clock Somewhere." After the grand performance of the Magic Mail-In Ballot Machine in 2020, it's difficult to get excited about any Republican's ability to pull off an upset.

Donald Trump, however, is not just any Republican. Maybe, just maybe, he can capture lightning in a bottle a second time.

Kamala Harris's prevarication regarding her opinion on fracking might just put Pennsylvania outside the margin of Magic Mail-In Ballot Machine mischief. This is from a post that Catherine wrote on Sunday:

“Fox & Friends” co-host Lawrence Jones visited Deep Well Services in Pennsylvania to ask swing state voters what they think about Harris’s policy reversals. “I believe she's out there saying whatever she can to make people try to swing her way so that she can try to get the presidency,” Chad Zboran, who is a Pennsylvania-based technical field trainer, told Jones. Deep Well Services Senior Vice President John Sabo agreed, “The sentiment around this whole region is nobody believes that [she will not ban fracking].” Mark Marmo, the CEO of Deep Well Services, simply stated, “I don't believe anybody in that [Biden] administration.” Considering Kamala is still affirming her dedication to climate alarmism, and bragging that the Inflation Reduction Act implemented Green New Deal values, that’s not shocking.

Harris and her boss have declared war on any sources of energy that actually work on a large scale, which includes the products of fracking. The United States achieved energy independence when Trump was president, and fracking in Pennsylvania played a huge part in that. It was a boon for the state.

The Democrats believe that they can usher in the green energy future that they want via onerous regulations and mandates. Sustainability — their version of it — is supposed to just "Poof!" into existence because the federal government says that's the way things have to be. They refuse to acknowledge that we still desperately need fossil fuels. They also don't care how many jobs they kill while trying to put a wind turbine in every backyard.

The people whose jobs will go away when Kamala Harris begins her series of 180-degree pivots after being sworn in do care, though. Trump will be spending a lot of time between now and Election Day assuring them that they will thrive if he returns to the Oval Office. It's a simple sales pitch that gets even more powerful when he throws in a dash of border crisis.

Of course, it's not just Pennsylvanians who work in the energy sector who may be wistful for a return to the Trump years. Harris still leads in most of the polling there, but it is very tight, and — all together now — polls are often garbage. Trump certainly has a case to make to the state's undecided voters, if there are still any left.

This election homestretch is going to be fascinating and exhausting.

I just hope it's the good kind of both.

The Mount McKinley Debate Shouldn't Be About the Name

