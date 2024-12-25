Did You Have 'CIA Docs Say There Was Life on Mars' On Your Bingo Card?

The possibility of water, whether frozen or liquid, on Mars is often hailed as groundbreaking — but it might be overshadowed by a far more astonishing claim from the CIA. According to a declassified document, the agency believed that giant beings once inhabited the red planet. The report, titled "Mars Exploration May 22, 1984," details how the CIA used astral projection — the concept that a person’s spirit can traverse different planes of existence — to transport a ‘subject’ to Mars approximately one million years ago.

“The study was part of Project Stargate, a secret U.S. Army unit established in 1977 that focused on anomalous phenomena, including remote viewing, telepathy, and psychokinesis,” reports the Daily Mail. “Participants were exposed to sounds like binaural beats and hemi-sync audio to induce altered states of consciousness and promote psychic abilities.”

The experiment's 'subject' was transported to the planet during the specified year, reporting an 'oblique view of a pyramid' and a 'very large road' with a monument similar to those known among ancient Egyptians on Earth, the report claims. The vision then shifted to a population of 'very large people' searching for 'a new place to live because their environment was corrupted.' Project Stargate was the US government's new weapon against the Soviet Union, aimed at creating mind-reading spies who could infiltrate the minds of its enemies. The classified project was conducted at Fort Meade in Maryland, recruiting men and women who claimed to have extrasensory perception (ESP) to help uncover military and domestic intelligence secrets. It shut down in 1995, but during its more than 10-year existence, psychics known as 'remote viewers' participated in a wide array of operations, from locating hostages kidnapped by Islamic terrorist groups to tracing the paths of fugitive criminals within the US.

The declassified document details a mysterious CIA experiment. The report begins with the mention of a sealed envelope containing geographic coordinates, provided to the subject prior to an interview but opened afterward. Inside the envelope was a card reading: “The Planet Mars. Time of interest approximately one million BC.” The administrator relayed this information to the subject, who then focused on the specified coordinates (40.89° N, 9.55° W) at 10:09 a.m. ET. The subject described an “oblique view” of a pyramid or pyramid-like structure on Mars, as well as “very tall, thin” people wearing strange clothing.

The administrator prompted the subject to remain in that time period but move to another location in space. The landscape featured a very long road with what appeared to be the Washington Monument at the end. 'It's like an... obelisk,' the subject said before being asked to move to different locations until they saw people again. The subject moved to a place where a violent storm was ripping through Mars, and people were using the giant pyramids for shelter. 'Different chambers... but they're almost stripped of any kind of... furnishing or anything. It's like ah... strictly functional, a place for sleeping—or that's not a good word—hibernation, some form,' the subject said.

