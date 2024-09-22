PA Energy Workers Don’t Buy Kamala’s Flip-Flop

Kamala Harris is trying to pretend she never wanted to ban fracking, but Pennsylvania energy workers see through her BS.

Harris said in 2020 as a vice presidential nominee that she certainly supported a fracking ban, a fact she is now trying to deny. Her insincere reassurances following on years of the Biden-Harris administration’s war on gas and oil do not impress energy workers in the key swing state of Pennsylvania, according to Fox Business.

Advertisement

“Fox & Friends” co-host Lawrence Jones visited Deep Well Services in Pennsylvania to ask swing state voters what they think about Harris’s policy reversals. “I believe she's out there saying whatever she can to make people try to swing her way so that she can try to get the presidency,” Chad Zboran, who is a Pennsylvania-based technical field trainer, told Jones. Deep Well Services Senior Vice President John Sabo agreed, “The sentiment around this whole region is nobody believes that [she will not ban fracking].”

Mark Marmo, the CEO of Deep Well Services, simply stated, “I don't believe anybody in that [Biden] administration.” Considering Kamala is still affirming her dedication to climate alarmism, and bragging that the Inflation Reduction Act implemented Green New Deal values, that’s not shocking.

If Harris wins the 2024 election, Marmo predicted, “You're going to have even more regulation. Banks aren't going to want to invest. You're going to see people move out of the areas where the drilling and gas is.” He added, “It's much easier to work under a Trump administration than this administration by far.”

Sabo expanded on the critiques of this administration. “You're choking the industry and you're choking that economy that way and not allowing that to happen. You have to look elsewhere to be able to work. You have to look at going overseas, going south, South America, going over to the Middle East to do that work. So now you have people that want to be here. They want to work here. We have the ability to be energy independent and do it here, to be a superpower in the world from an energy perspective. And when you have the regulation that is hamstringing us from being able to do that, it's really going to hurt all of us.”

Advertisement

Sabo here touches on a key point, that it is not necessary to ban fracking outright to regulate it out of business. It’s something to keep in mind when you listen to Kamala’s word salads.

Harris asserted during the recent presidential debate, “Let’s talk about fracking, because I made that very clear in 2020 I will not ban fracking. I have not banned fracking as vice president of the United States, and in fact, I was the tiebreaking vote on the Inflation Reduction Act, which opened new leases for fracking.” The requirement she refers to was included due to Sen. Joe Manchin’s efforts to obtain leases the Biden-Harris administration reportedly wouldn’t allow until 2029, per the Washington Examiner.

Back in 2020, Harris was more honest. “There’s no question I’m in favor of banning fracking,” she told CNN. “And starting with what we can do on Day One around public lands, right?” She rambled, “And then there has to be legislation, but, yes, and this is something I’ve taken on in California. I have a history of working on this issue and to your point, we have to just acknowledge that the residual impact of fracking is enormous in terms of the health and safety of communities.”

Unfortunately, she and Biden have been as bad as her word. In 2021, the Biden-Harris administration froze new oil drilling on federal lands. Also, the administration banned oil drilling on almost half of Alaska’s National Petroleum Reserve and revoked the Keystone XL pipeline’s permit, besides introducing regulations to phase out gas-powered cars and push Americans toward expensive, unreliable EVs.

Advertisement

It’s no wonder Pennsylvanians don’t trust Kamala Harris the radical flip-flopper.