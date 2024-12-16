The Morning Briefing: Trump 47 Reckoning Is Hitting the Dems From All Sides Now

Top O' the Briefing

Once again, it's extraordinary how different the mood is as President-elect Donald Trump is preparing for his second stint in the Oval Office.

When he won back in 2016, everything was weird. The Democrats immediately threw themselves into a visceral and unhinged tantrum, like they do. Probably half of the Republicans who voted for him were surprised that he won. The noise level was turned up to a zillion and there was confusion all around.

I remember so many people who had voted for Trump in 2016 doing a lot of hand-wringing whenever they discussed him, as if their lawyers had ordered them to issue a disclaimer at the mere mention of his name. There was still a lot of that going on in 2020 as well. I think that the Democrats were assuming that was still the case here 2024, that we thought Donald Trump was simply our least best option who we felt guilty about voting for.

It looks like it's beginning to dawn on them and some of the squishes that the MAGA folks are all pretty enthusiastic . We embrace Trump's overhaul of a GOP that had gotten too comfortable with losing to the Democrats.

Let's look at couple of things from recent news cycles. This is from something Matt wrote about Mitt Romney:

But hey, when the man is right, we should acknowledge it. In a revealing interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday, Romney made striking comments about the state of the Republican Party, its future, and the political shifts of recent years. “Do you think that there's still — you think there's going to be a post-Trump Republican Party, or is MAGA now the Republican Party?” Tapper asked. Romney, who has often been a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump, left no doubt about where the GOP currently stands. “Oh, MAGA is the Republican Party, and Donald Trump is the Republican Party today,” he said bluntly.

Brilliant! The hand-wringing is healed!

One of the many false narratives that is being destroyed now is the notion that the Trump-supporting MAGA crowd was the fringe of the GOP. It was being perpetuated the Democrats' flying monkeys in the mainstream media, and the Never Trump crowd. It was never true at any point in this election cycle.

Scott posted an article yesterday that shows that almost everyone is sick of the open borders insanity, with 73% of the respondents in a new poll saying that they favor a strong military presence to deal with the situation.

My favorite bit of news from the weekend came from Van Jones, who is no stranger to hyperbolic takes on Republicans. Robert reports that Jones explained to Chris Cillizza (formerly of CNN) that Trump is kinda the smartest guy in the room. As Robert noted at the top of his column, the Left has been saying that Republican presidents are stupid for a long time. They started doing that with Ulysses S. Grant. William Howard Taft was probably the last one who they didn't call a paste-eater.

The mainstream media hacks haven't had much familiarity with the truth for a long time. It got worse in 2020 though, and they've been in full-time fiction writing mode since then. These are the people who spent more than half the year insisting that Joe Biden's obvious signs of dementia were a "stutter."

The work that they did in July and August to make up a Kamala Harris who never existed was stunning. The fictions that they were spinning had no foundations in reality, which is why they are all falling apart so quickly. Perhaps the MSM propagandists are finally collapsing from the exhaustion of propping up Biden and Harris for four years.

Let's hope the tantrums quiet down for a while so that the adults can get some work done.

