Fortune’s Fool: Ketanji Jackson Makes Embarrassing Broadway Debut

A Supreme Court justice by any other name still acts horribly. If there were a Tony Award for worst Broadway performance, Supreme Court justice and all-around joke, Ketanji Brown Jackson would be taking home a trophy. Yes, the ultimate DEI hire took to the stage in a one-time appearance Saturday in the Broadway musical “&Juliet.”

Appropriately, Jackson made a fool of herself in a play that is a gross insult to Shakespeare, butchering his “Romeo and Juliet” and transforming it into a nightmare of radical feminism, LGBTQ perversion, and woke ideology. Modern people must always pretend that heroes of the classics should have behaved like 21st century wokies, and both Shakespeare and the Founding Fathers would be horrified. How did we get to the point in America where a Supreme Court justice dances around in a sparkly costume on stage? Even more importantly, how did we get to the point where media will glorify an unqualified DEI hire for performing badly in a DEI play? Oh dignity, dignity, wherefore art thou, dignity?

One of the songs reworked for “&Juliet” is “F[*]ckin Perfect,” and while the word perfect has nothing to do with KBJ gyrating and screeching on stage, the first half of the phrase is disturbingly descriptive. When you watch Jackson tittering “female empowerment — sick!”, I think you’ll agree with me. I certainly felt sick listening to her. At least she now seems to be able to identify what is a woman. Putin and Xi would no doubt laugh their pants off at the unserious Democrat Party if they saw this embarrassment.

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson starred in a Broadway Musical.



ABC reports it was her “lifelong goal” to be the first Black female Supreme Court Justice to perform in a Broadway show. pic.twitter.com/VKy6BHvKmt — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 16, 2024

Apparently Jackson has long harbored an aspiration to be the first Supreme Court justice to perform in a Broadway play. It is amazing the weird lengths to which Democrats’ imaginations will go, and even more amazing that their insane fantasies are allowed to take shape in reality. “I just always loved theater. And I felt very comfortable on stage. You know, I was always performing from when I was really young. It just felt like the theater people were my people,” Jackson gushed on CBS News. She articulately stated, “I was just like, 'Wow, this is really gonna happen.' And I was going through my lines.” Unfortunately, her comical performance as a SCOTUS justice is likely to continue indefinitely.

Jackson claims to have been in a drama class with Matt Damon and was proud that two scenes were written into "&Juliet" for her one-time appearance. “I mean, there were times when I considered doing acting. I'd always wanted to be a lawyer, but I thought, 'Well, maybe I'm pretty good at this,'” she babbled. What a break it would have been for America had she decided to go with acting.

Jackson even had a platitude to preach after her Broadway debut: “I think the lesson is: don't give up and don't be deterred, that you can do it. And again, that anything is possible.” Even being so woke and stupid that you can’t define what a woman is, but you can still sit on the Supreme Court and be cheered wildly on Broadway. Yet another humiliating episode brought to you by our sponsor, Sleepy Joe Biden, may his brain rest in peace.

Ketanji Brown Jackson is not a biologist, and she should never have been a Supreme Court justice, either. It’s too bad we can’t force her into early retirement so she can pursue her dreams of performing on Broadway. Parting with Ketanji would be glorious relief, not sweet sorrow.