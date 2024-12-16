Farmers Delivered a Win for Trump, so Congressional Republicans Should Deliver a Win for Farmers

America’s farmers have given Washington a clear mandate: pass a Farm Bill before it’s too late. In this election, rural America played a pivotal role in delivering victories for Donald Trump and J.D. Vance in red and blue states alike. It’s time for Republicans in Congress to deliver a win for agriculture as soon as possible.

The current Farm Bill — enacted in 2018 — was renewed for one year as-is last fall, leaving the farmers and ranchers that we depend on to provide our food and fiber to face mounting challenges alone. With that extension now expired, another one-year extension is on the table – without the vital reinforcements to the safety net farmers need so desperately. Input costs have soared, weather has been unpredictable, and financial pressures are intensifying.

Without swift action, family farms across the U.S. are at risk — some may even be forced out of business. Every day that U.S. agriculture operates under existing policies brings more strain and uncertainty. It threatens to weaken our supply chains and undermine our food security.



Furthermore, our farmers require strong domestic policies to protect rural communities across the country and prevent heavily subsidized foreign commodities from being dumped into the U.S. market, hurting farmers everywhere with unfair competition.

Sugar is one of these critical commodities covered in the Farm Bill. U.S. sugar policy is designed to defend domestic production against aggressive foreign suppliers. Internationally, sugar is one of the most distorted and unpredictable commodity markets in the world.

Failing to include a strengthened sugar policy in the Farm Bill puts over 150,000 jobs at risk and jeopardizes our strong supply chain for American-made sugar. This goes beyond the impacts on multi-generational family farms – it would directly hurt consumers.



Republicans in Congress have listened and worked in good faith to solve this problem. Under the leadership of Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson (R-Pa.), the House Agriculture Committee passed a new Farm Bill with bipartisan support out of the Agriculture Committee. The Senate has made substantial progress on a Farm Bill as well. Meanwhile, congressional leaders — including Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) and incoming Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) — have expressed their commitment to strengthening the farm safety net. We are closer than ever to making this a reality.



Yet instead of taking immediate action for a full five-year Farm Bill, it appears that another one-year extension of the current Farm Bill is on the table. Already, the USDA projects that market prices for many 2024 crops will fall well below the cost of production, leaving farmers struggling to make ends meet. Not taking action now to provide relief to farmers will prolong the uncertainty and deepen financial strain.

With all the priorities that the new Republican government will have next year, Republican members of Congress need to make it clear that if Congress is passing another Farm Bill extension now, then a stronger and more effective Farm Bill must be a top priority next Congress. Otherwise, they risk sending a troubling message to America’s farmers: that Washington is willing to gamble with their livelihoods while delaying critical reforms needed to address today’s challenges.



Waiting to act much longer would be a costly and dangerous mistake. President Trump and Sen. Vance’s campaign promised to put Americans first, strengthen our domestic supply chain, and stand up for U.S. jobs. Farmers voted them into office with the promise that that would happen. Farmers are due a win – and Congress can help. They need to strengthen the farm safety net and pass a Farm Bill that protects rural communities and strengthens domestic food production.

Farmers are due a win after electing Republican majorities to the House and Senate and restoring Republican leadership in the White House, so this one is a no-brainer. As such, Congress needs to just get it done.