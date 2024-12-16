Interesting Times: The Syria Sednaya Prison

I seem to be writing a series on our interesting times, starting with the implications of the fall of Bashar al-Assad and followed by talking about the discovery of the Assad Ba’ath regime’s archives.

I wish I could be smug about my predictions coming true, but honestly, fascists are too predictable. They always seem to have a secret service to keep the populace under control, and they always seem to become more and more abusive as their efforts to make the populace just behave fail, as the populace doesn’t want to behave.

Honestly, fascism would be so much simpler if it weren’t for all the people.

So now that al-Assad has ridden off into the Russian sunset, we are starting to discover some of the details, that honestly — well, as I said, I wish I could be smug about it, but I can’t.

A lot of stuff is coming out now.

First of all is the opening of Sednaya, al-Assad's concentration camp.

I assumed what we’d find out would be bad, but I didn’t really know how bad. It really is comparable to Auschwitz and Dachau. Many thousands were killed by their captors. Was there some sort of prize for making yourself a 21st-century Hitler?

#Sednaya Horror Prison in #Damascus:



Remains of thousands of bodies were found that were dissolved in acid in an attempt to cover up the murders committed in the prison.#syria #assad https://t.co/tvJ66l1c9W pic.twitter.com/spMfcehFTM — Elly 🎗️Israel Hamas War Updates (@elly_bar) December 9, 2024

Some of the graffiti is heart-wrenching.

This made me weep. Hopefully the person who wrote this survived the horrors of #Sednaya https://t.co/1yqCM1mQVD — Randa Slim (@rmslim) December 15, 2024

Some of the survivors are shattered.

One of the detainees freed from Assad’s human slaughterhouse in Sednaya has lost his memory and is unable to speak, shattered by the horrors he endured, Rebels try to ask him about any details to take him back to his family but he’s unable to speak.#Syria #Sednaya pic.twitter.com/PgDVWJFl7w — Hussam Hammoud | حسام (@HussamHamoud) December 8, 2024

Auschwitz on the left, Sednaya on the right.

The road from #Auschwitz to #Sednaya is excruciatingly straight.

A work of radical destruction of man and, beyond that, of all humanity.

Evil in its purest form.

On the left, a mountain of shoes worn by Auschwitz victims.

On the right, the one discovered in Sednaya.#Syria pic.twitter.com/VUAaDo3HDo — Nicolas Tenzer (@NTenzer) December 9, 2024

More than 100,000 were killed during al-Assad’s regime.

~100,000 people have died in #Assad's prisons since 2011.



In the infamous #Sednaya, the scale of death (by torture & execution) led to the use of "salt rooms," to preserve corpses for removal by truck.



Note -- Sednaya also had an industrial crematorium.https://t.co/YhPfqfusyb pic.twitter.com/NSxqSkz152 — Charles Lister (@Charles_Lister) September 15, 2022

Not that some of the rebel forces seem to be any better.

As I conduct my research today, I have, unfortunately, come across some of the most brutal videos of the so-called moderate “rebels.”



I’ve seen men entering a hospital and mercilessly pointblank shooting injured patients in their hospital beds. I’ve witnessed acts of barbarism… — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) December 10, 2024

While “May you live in interesting times” isn’t really a Chinese curse, it’s a curse nonetheless. Maybe I’ve grown cynical in my old age, but this is what real fascists are like. What were we facing in the alternate timeline in which Kamala won?