The Morning Briefing: The Canadian Cautionary Tale Gets Worse All the Time

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends.

I've never quite gotten the purpose of Canada. Sure, if I were a hockey fan I'd have a greater appreciation for it, and maybe be able to understand why it exists.

OK, Canada is currently giving us repeated glimpses of how badly things can go wrong in a supposedly free country when a whacked-out leftist is in charge for too long.

For almost a decade now, our neighbors to the north have been suffering under one of the worst 21st century heads of state not named Kim Jon Somethingorother. Justin Trudeau has been dragging his country into every leftist cesspool he can find. For reasons that are difficult to fathom, the Canadian people have been voluntarily subjecting themselves to Trudeau's radical ineptitude. As my friend and HotAir colleague John Sexton wrote yesterday, that shouldn't last much longer.

Earlier in the week, President-elect Donald Trump joked (we think) to Trudeau that Canada could become our 51st state if he didn't like the tariffs that will be coming next year. That might be the only move that can save Canada from itself.

This is from something Catherine wrote yesterday:

The overwhelming majority of Jewish doctors in Canada report experiencing antisemitism at work since the heinous Oct. 7 Hamas massacre of Israelis launched a global tide of anti-Jewish hatred. Data culled by the Jewish Medical Association of Ontario and shared by Allies for a Strong Canada showed that almost a third of Jewish doctors in Ontario are seriously considering leaving the woke country amidst rampant antisemitism. Meanwhile, over nine-tenths of those surveyed stated that anti-Jewish prejudice has influenced their educational environment. It’s not shocking that Jewish Canadians are worried as their Prime Minister Justin Trudeau drew backlash last month for partying while Montreal burned, courtesy of pro-Hamas, anti-Israel rioters.

Rick recently covered the story of a small town that refused to bend the knee to the LGBTQ+ mafia and play Pride month games, and is now being threatened with a fine by the Ontario Human Rights Commission.

Let us not forget that, during COVID, Justin Trudeau looked at everything that the worst of the government tyrants in the U.S. were doing and said, "Hold my Labatt Blue." When truckers were protesting vaccine mandates, he seized their assets.

We could also go on for days about what a nightmare Canada is for free speech.

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and the Dems who have been in charge were happy to see the United States become more like Canada in all the worst ways — especially on the free speech front. They'd already gotten us perilously close, but Donald Trump's victory has thrown up a massive barrier to halt that "progress."

For the foreseeable future, we will be able to glance northward to see exactly what Trump has saved us from.

Rather than bringing Canada into the United States, maybe Trump should sell New England to it. Let the Canadians deal with Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders for a while.

Everything Isn't Awful

I've been to a lot of parties like this.

