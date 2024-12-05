Joe Biden Crippled the Democrat Party for a Generation. Will America Even Hear About it?

One of the convenient by-products of accusing your political enemies of engaging in the very skullduggery you are engaging in is that, when your world implodes, your useful idiots will fight to protect you.

Facebook is currently hopping with vegetative dunder-butts celebrating because Hunter Biden will never be tried for crimes that most Democrats are mentally incapable of admitting that he committed.

In this day and age, ignorance is a choice, but for die-hard apparatchik Democrats, it is a duty.

Every time I post the link to the Oversight Committee's findings that prove the Biden crime family hoover roughly $27 million in bribes, I am met with "laughing face" emojis and taunts from lefty Punchinellos suggesting I am a tinfoil hat wacko, polluted by "Faux News" and incapable of critical thinking.

FACT-O-RAMA! Most of the brain-dead libs accusing me of being a "right-wing radical" still believe Trump paid bumboys to have a Jimmy Riddle on a bed the Obamas once slept in.

Like the narcissistic know-it-all dandy who roamed the deck of the Titanic saying, "The ship is unsinkable, you vapid fopdoodles," these people are incapable of second-guessing anything they've decided to believe.

But it's the free-thinking, swing voters the Democrats are about to fear. They have learned CNN and MSNBC are fib factories, dedicated to spewing lies to defend the Marxists masquerading as Democrats. They've already begun "reporting" that Trump will seek "vengeance" on his political foes, the same swamp wigglers who have been trying to bankrupt, imprison, and perhaps even kill Trump for years. Thus, the tyrants will become the victims.

LUDICROUS-O-RAMA! Leftists who are celebrating Hunter Biden's pardon for buying a gun while huffing crack are now wetting their underoos that Pete Hegseth enjoys beer.

Every member of the Biden family who had bribe money sent to their bank accounts is likely to find get-out-of-jail-free pardons under his Christmas tree. Leftoids will cheer on their Marxist leaders for getting away with crimes few other families could, but rational people will ask, "Why do nine members of the Biden family need to be pardoned?"

With Trump back in charge, a lot of secrets are likely to be spilled.

If you haven't read the House's final report on all things COVID, here are a few juicy tidbits:

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION (WHO) : The WHO’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic was an abject failure because it caved to pressure from the Chinese Communist Party and placed China’s political interests ahead of its international duties. Further, the WHO’s newest effort to solve the problems exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic — via a “Pandemic Treaty” — may harm the United States.

: The WHO’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic was an abject failure because it caved to pressure from the Chinese Communist Party and placed China’s political interests ahead of its international duties. Further, the WHO’s newest effort to solve the problems exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic — via a “Pandemic Treaty” — may harm the United States. SOCIAL DISTANCING : The “6 feet apart” social distancing recommendation — which shut down schools and small businesses across the country — was arbitrary and not based on science. During closed-door testimony, Dr. Anthony Fauci testified that the guidance “sort of just appeared.”

: The “6 feet apart” social distancing recommendation — which shut down schools and small businesses across the country — was arbitrary and not based on science. During closed-door testimony, Dr. Anthony Fauci testified that the guidance “sort of just appeared.” MASK MANDATES : There was no conclusive evidence that masks effectively protected Americans from COVID-19. Public health officials flipped-flopped on the efficacy of masks without providing Americans with scientific data — causing a massive uptick in public distrust.

: There was no conclusive evidence that masks effectively protected Americans from COVID-19. Public health officials flipped-flopped on the efficacy of masks without providing Americans with scientific data — causing a massive uptick in public distrust. LOCKDOWNS: Prolonged lockdowns caused immeasurable harm to not only the American economy but also to the mental and physical health of Americans with a particularly negative effect on younger citizens. Rather than prioritizing the protection of the most vulnerable populations, federal and state government policies forced millions of Americans to forgo crucial elements of a healthy and financially sound life.

Then-Tyrannical Gov. Andrew Cuomo received an Emmy Award for his COVID-era updates with his brother Chris "Fredo" Cuomo. He further beclowned himself by having his aides write a book about him titled, "American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic."

The House's final report doesn't quite remember things the same way, and had this to say about Cuomo's "leadership skills":

NEW YORK PANDEMIC FAILURES: Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s March 25 Order — which forced nursing homes to accept COVID-19 positive patients — was medical malpractice. Evidence shows that Mr. Cuomo and his Administration worked to cover up the tragic aftermath of their policy decisions in an apparent effort to shield themselves from accountability. Evidence suggests Mr. Cuomo knowingly and willfully made false statements to the Select Subcommittee on numerous occasions about material aspects of New York’s COVID-19 nursing home disaster and the ensuing cover-up. The Select Subcommittee referred Mr. Cuomo to the DOJ for criminal prosecution.

FACT-O-RAMA! Joe Biden released his attention-grabbing pardon of Hunter hours before this report was released.

The truth about COVID is just the beginning.

I predict that We the People will finally learn many truths that the Democrats, globalists, and RINOs will find quite inconvenient, and I further predict that an avalanche of whistleblowers will be leading the charge.

We will learn the reality of Biden's weaponized DOJ, FBI, and CIA.

We may hear the reality of January 6 and the "mysterious" pipe bomber who, unlike every MAGA meemaw who walked through the open doors of the Capitol, the feds were unable to identify due to "corrupt cell phone data."

FIBBER McGEE-O-RAMA! Cell phone carriers testified to Congress that the phone data regarding the pipe bomber was not damaged and is indeed intact.

There is word on the street that J6 Committee prevaricators Liz Cheney and Adam Schiff are being considered for pardons. Why? Exactly.

Questions remain about the validity of the 2020 election. There is plenty of reason to believe that President Trump didn't lose to Joe Biden. Fortunately, Trump and his team are preparing to give Washington D.C. the enema it sorely needs.

The truth about the COVID scheme, the 2020 election, and Biden's tyranny alone could be enough to hobble the Democrats for years, and perhaps into the history books.

Personally, I can't wait to see what the FBI really knows about the incel who shot at Trump in Butler, Pa.

Your unemployed, blue-haired neicephew who screams about the "right" of 14-year-old boys to have their genitals dissected, despite the National Institute of Health's report that such surgery will increase the threat of suicide twelvefold, can't believe the truth if it opposes the communist narrative, as Soviet defector Yuri Bezmenov warned us:

As I mentioned before, exposure to true information does not matter anymore. A person who was demoralized is unable to assess true information. The facts tell nothing to him. Even if I shower him with information, with authentic proof, with documents, with pictures; even if I take him by force to the Soviet Union and show him a concentration camp, he will refuse to believe it. Until he receives a kick in his fan-bottom. When a military boot crashes his balls, then he will understand. But not before that. That’s the tragedy of the situation of demoralization. - Yuri Bezmenov

Judging by the Hindenburg-like destruction of the Operation Mockingbird media mudpuppies, America is waking up. The truth, though terrifying, is coming out, and America will be better for it.

The Democratic Party, however, just might be joining the Whigs, the Know-Nothings, and various other political parties that history barely remembers.

