Oh Boy: You Won't Believe What Liberal Women Are Doing to Protest Trump's Presidency Now

Donald Trump is Making America Great Again in more ways than we ever thought possible.

After the election, we saw some people have major meltdowns, but liberal feminists kind of took it to a whole new level. They headed to social media to curse, cry, scream, and vow not to attend holiday events with friends and family members who voted for Trump. They shaved their heads. They promised to stop dating, marrying, or having sex with men. To be honest, it was all a bit entertaining.

But now they're taking it even further, and I don't think it's quite the flex they think it is: They're sterilizing themselves. These women are so afraid that Trump and the Republican majority in Congress are going to take away their ability to have an abortion that they're opting for painful elective procedures that will permanently change their bodies.

Last week, Newsweek spoke with some women who are taking their Trump Derangement Syndrome into the operating room. "If I am to be denied any rights in the next four (or more) years, I will not give them up without a fight," one Texas woman, who underwent a salpingectomy or removal of the fallopian tubes, said. (Sounds a bit like throwing the baby out with the bathwater, but okay.)

Another anonymous woman from Washington who underwent the same procedure said, "I am not happy that I felt forced into a surgery I did not want to alter my body, I feel like the election tied my hands and forced me to be sterilized—that is horrible." She said she has known her whole life that she didn't want to be a mother due to some trauma she experienced in her own childhood. She's currently 39 and married to a man who has a vasectomy, for what it's worth.

She also said she scheduled the surgery in advance with plans to cancel if Kamala Harris won the election. "We both believed that I had no choice but to proceed to ensure that I can protect my health should I be assaulted during a Trump presidency, should my husband's vasectomy fail and/or should my hormonal birth control become inaccessible," she told Newsweek.

Another woman claims to be asexual, which I assume means she's not having sex with anyone, but she is afraid she'll be attacked and raped and won't have abortion access. And yet another says she's had gynecological issues all her life and her body "couldn't handle a pregnancy." One even called getting pregnant "worse than death." Some cited their fear of medical procedures and and mistrust of healthcare professionals, to which I ask, "What do you think an abortion is and who do you think performs it?"

I don't know. If I lived my life in fear of being raped all the time or becoming pregnant when it could possibly kill me or simply knew from childhood that I didn't want children due to past traumatic experiences, I think I would have taken matters into my own hands regardless of who was president.

I was raised to believe that if you don't want to get pregnant, you either don't have sex or, when you do, you do so carefully and use birth control. However, some of the women seem to think Trump is going to take that away from them, too, even though he hasn't said anything that even hints at that absurd idea. He has even said he would veto a national abortion ban. Do these women actually listen to what he says, or do they rely on "The View" and Joy Reid for their news?

But I'm going to go out on a limb here and suggest that these women are not critical thinkers. And now they're doing us all a favor by strengthening the gene pool. They're saving us from a future generation of, well, people just like them.