A Third of Ontario’s Jewish Doctors Consider Leaving Amidst Antisemitism

The overwhelming majority of Jewish doctors in Canada report experiencing antisemitism at work since the heinous Oct. 7 Hamas massacre of Israelis launched a global tide of anti-Jewish hatred.

Data culled by the Jewish Medical Association of Ontario and shared by Allies for a Strong Canada showed that almost a third of Jewish doctors in Ontario are seriously considering leaving the woke country amidst rampant antisemitism. Meanwhile, over nine-tenths of those surveyed stated that anti-Jewish prejudice has influenced their educational environment. It’s not shocking that Jewish Canadians are worried as their Prime Minister Justin Trudeau drew backlash last month for partying while Montreal burned, courtesy of pro-Hamas, anti-Israel rioters.

While Trudeau danced and took selfies at a Taylor Swift concert, pro-jihad rioters smashed windows, burned cars, violently attacked police, and set off smoke bombs. Unsurprisingly, Jewish Canadians are now very worried. The Allies’ post explained that “31% of Jewish doctors in Ontario are considering leaving the country.”

The group warned, “If we lose hundreds of Jewish healthcare practitioners because of antisemitism, every Ontarian will pay the price.” Everyone should be appalled at the hideous antisemitism occurring within living memory of the Holocaust, but if you don’t have the decency to be alarmed at that, Ontarians at least should realize their future medical care is at stake.

On Dec. 4, Allies for a Strong Canada shared the following data:

Today, the Jewish Medical Association of Ontario released alarming results of a survey about antisemitism in medicine across the province.



✅80% of respondents have faced antisemitism at work since Oct 7

✅ 94% of Jewish doctors feel antisemitism has impacted their educational environment

✅ 70% of Ontario learners are concerned for the future of their careers due to antisemitic bias

✅98% of Jewish doctors in Canada are very worried about the impact of antisemitism on healthcare

✅ 31% of Jewish doctors in Ontario are considering leaving the country

No Jew in a Western country should ever feel unsafe, yet pro-Hamas activism is so strong and Muslim migration so massive that Jews in Europe and even North America are experiencing discrimination and fear of violence. What happened to the post-Holocaust slogan “Never Again”? Never Again is now. After the genocidal Hamas massacre on Oct. 7, 2023, it should have been obvious to the world that Islamic jihad is the problem, not Israel. Yet much of the world has sided with the jihadis against Israel, including Trudeau and the Biden-Harris administration.

“I feel I no longer belong in Canada and may need to flee.” That’s a real quote, as real as similar quotes from German Jews in the 1930s. Those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it, and as Hamas and Hezbollah try to wipe Israel off the map, with near-constant terrorist attacks on Israeli civilians ongoing, ignorant or evil Westerners are cheering the neo-Nazis. Let us hope Donald Trump and the MAGA movement can reverse that trend in America before we see pogroms in the street, as Amsterdam had, or a mass Jewish exodus, as Canada likely will have.